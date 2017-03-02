Attack on Titan season 2 spoilers, release date: Lesser known characters to take the spotlight next season, says director

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Attack on Titan" season 2 is all set to see some of the minor characters from the first season play a much bigger role.

After the huge success of season 1, fans can't wait for the second installment of the hit anime to return to our screens in just a few weeks.

"Attack on Titan" director Koizuka Masashi gave a hint at what they can expect in a recent interview with Japanese publication NewType in which he promised that fans would be getting to know some lesser known characters a little bit better.

"We will be exploring characters who didn't have key roles in the first season," he revealed.

It's tantalizing to think which characters he might be meaning and how they might influence the plot or feel of the anime this time around.

In season 1, the character that stole the show was Eren Yeager and if a new teaser for season 2 is anything to go by, he could well be in a lesser role as it shows Yeager in his titan form behind Mikasa Ackerman and Captain Levi Ackerman dressed in their Survey Corps uniforms and wielding swords.

It could be the case that the anime director wants to give greater prominence to the Ackermans, who are both prized soldiers. There's certainly no hints at the moment as to who else it could be.

But regardless of which characters Masashi wants to throw more light on, he was keen to make one thing clear: he wants it to make sense.

"Of course, we're doing our best to not create those scenes with solely exposition - we want to incorporate dialogue seamlessly into the overall theme of the story. Our staff implemented many techniques and used plenty of film to accomplish this," he explained.

According to iTechPost, the second season of "Attack on Titan" will also explore some content that the original manga didn't have room to explore, which should be interesting.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 premieres on April 1.