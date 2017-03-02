Attack on Titan season 2 spoilers, release date: Lesser known characters to take the spotlight next season, says director
"Attack on Titan" season 2 is all set to see some of the minor characters from the first season play a much bigger role.
After the huge success of season 1, fans can't wait for the second installment of the hit anime to return to our screens in just a few weeks.
"Attack on Titan" director Koizuka Masashi gave a hint at what they can expect in a recent interview with Japanese publication NewType in which he promised that fans would be getting to know some lesser known characters a little bit better.
"We will be exploring characters who didn't have key roles in the first season," he revealed.
It's tantalizing to think which characters he might be meaning and how they might influence the plot or feel of the anime this time around.
In season 1, the character that stole the show was Eren Yeager and if a new teaser for season 2 is anything to go by, he could well be in a lesser role as it shows Yeager in his titan form behind Mikasa Ackerman and Captain Levi Ackerman dressed in their Survey Corps uniforms and wielding swords.
It could be the case that the anime director wants to give greater prominence to the Ackermans, who are both prized soldiers. There's certainly no hints at the moment as to who else it could be.
But regardless of which characters Masashi wants to throw more light on, he was keen to make one thing clear: he wants it to make sense.
"Of course, we're doing our best to not create those scenes with solely exposition - we want to incorporate dialogue seamlessly into the overall theme of the story. Our staff implemented many techniques and used plenty of film to accomplish this," he explained.
According to iTechPost, the second season of "Attack on Titan" will also explore some content that the original manga didn't have room to explore, which should be interesting.
"Attack on Titan" season 2 premieres on April 1.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An Education
- Should I Leave My Church? 10 Things To Help You Decide
- St David's Day: 4 Reasons He Was An Awesome Saint
- Why Do Christians Get 'Ashed' On Ash Wednesday?
- 5 Reasons Why Christians Fast During Lent
- St Paul's Celebrates First Female Chorister In 1000 Years
- 40 ways to invest in your marriage during Lent
- Victoria's Secret Lingerie Model Adriana Lima Reveals She Carries A Bible To Shows And Believes In 'Angels'
- This Tennessee Pastor Is Furious After Planned Parenthood Thanks Him For Donations: 'It Wasn't Me'
- Women And Child Migrants Subjected To 'Terrifying' Sexual Abuse While Trying To Cross Into Europe
- Sudan Has 'Declared War Against Christians' To Stop Them From Leading Muslims To Christ, Says Pastor
- Christians Handed 7-Year Imprisonment In China For Buying And Selling 'Forbidden Devotional Books'
- Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An Education
- Don't Knock Homeless Who Drink A Glass Of Wine – It's Their Only Pleasure, Says Pope Francis
- Egypt's Muslims Stand With Persecuted Christians, Condemn ISIS Attacks