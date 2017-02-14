Attack on Titan season 2 spoilers: new season will see Eren acquire even more powers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The air date of the premiere of Attack on Titan season 2 is tantalizingly close and as it edges nearer fans are eagerly anticipating what they will get with the next installment of the hit anime.

The hugely popular TV series is set to roll out onto screens on April 1 and the plot is reported to be not only a really engrossing one, but specifically it is rumored to delve more into Eren's new powers.

Fans have recently discovered Eren's intriguing shapeshifting abilities, being able to take on the form of a titan as and when he pleases. And what makes his powers more interesting than those of other man-eating titans is that the transformation process does not affect his ability to think and speak.

It is exciting to think about all the plot possibilities that can open up in the second season.

The trailer appears to suggest that the anime will take a lead from the Clash of Titans story arc that provided plenty of thrills in the original manga. This hasn't been confirmed yet by the anime's makers.

Advertisement

According to new updates doing the round and the reported synopsis for "Attack on Titan" season 2, Eren is all set to acquire even more powers although there is no word at the moment as to what exactly these additional powers are or will enable him to do.

According to Ecumenical News, the next installment of Attack on Titan will fill in some of the gaps in the backstory, including the history of the giant walls that have kept the community safe from the man-eating giants on the other side.

It will be interesting to see how the second season develops the crack in the wall that was teased in the season 1 finale.

Fans will just have to wait until the new season kicks off in April to find out.