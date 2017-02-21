Atheist Teacher Faces Backlash After Calling Her Students 'Cretins' For Allegedly Harassing Her In Class

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

In anger, this teacher called her students "cretins," and now she's facing a backlash.

Susan Creamer, a self-declared atheist teacher, is under investigation by the Florida public school district after she wrote disparaging remarks about her students on a Facebook page for local atheists, The Walton Sun reported.

The teacher said she was forced to strike back after suffering from alleged harassment from her students because of her beliefs.

Writing on the Atheists of Bay County's private Facebook page, Creamer said boys in one of her classes "are taking turns either inviting me to their church or leaving (anonymously) flyers inviting me to church events."

She said when a student sneezes, the boys would loudly say "God bless you!" and look at her.

Advertisement

"I have complained twice to my principal – one last month and once today. She has spoken privately to one or two of the little cretins, but it seems to do NO GOOD. I am feeling bullied and harassed," Creamer wrote.

Her Facebook comments came to the attention of the Bay District Schools, which responded by saying that school policy does not allow teachers to criticise students either in person or online.

At least one parent also lashed at Creamer. In a letter of complaint sent to the school, the unnamed parent wrote, "First and foremost she should not be discussing her religious preferences (or lack thereof) with any of these students. Had she not been proudly boasting of her atheism these children would not know of her personal beliefs ... Secondly, as an adult in a professional occupation her choice of words to describe her students is completely unprofessional and completely out of line."

Relatedly, this question may be asked: How should Christians treat or deal with atheists?

For Dr. Jim Denison, founder of the Denison Forum on Truth and Culture, it's useless for Christians to argue with atheists.

He said the problem with atheists is that they don't understand Christianity at all.

Nevertheless, he said Christians should not argue with atheists since they cannot argue people into faith.

Denison said what Christians should do is to show the atheists the reality of Jesus in their own lives. "When lost people see the transformation and joy of Jesus in us, they will want what we have," he said.