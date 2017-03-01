Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom release date delayed until Q2 as Asus promises wait will allow better specs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ASUS recently announced that it would be releasing the Zenfone 3 Zoom in February but February came and went without any sight of the device.

Now the tech giant is confirming on its Facebook page that the handset won't be coming out until Q2 and it's provided a good reason for the delay. ASUS says it's because it wants to spend more time developing it.

Specifically, ASUS is promising that the wait will be well worth it as it means the tech giant will be able to squeeze in some better specs.

"We're reworking it with better specs so you and many others can have an awesome smartphone to use," the Facebook read.

ASUS didn't shed any more light on what exactly those "better specs" would entail, leaving tech enthusiasts to speculate.

Phandroid speculated ASUS may use the additional time to pack in a more powerful chipset into the device or improve the display resolution or camera zoom. It's also possible it will beef up the data.

ASUS has already teased some impressive details about the new device, which to be honest were already enough to whet the appetite of tech fans, particularly the massive 5000mAh battery.

It's certainly going to be a generous device, with a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, and Adreno 506 graphics card, as well as 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The front camera will be 13mp and paired with a dual 12mp camera set up, and the phone is reported to have a screen flash feature, which all in all should allow for some good shots.

As to a release date, the device is now expected some time around April to June.

Will ASUS's promise of "better specs" than the ones they've already announced hold true? We'll just have to wait to find out!