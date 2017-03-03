'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers: EP and Prometheus Actor Reveal What's Next for Oliver Queen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The latest episode of "Arrow" season 5 shocked viewers as the true identity of the hooded villain Prometheus has finally been revealed. One of Mayor Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) closest allies, district attorney Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), turned out to be this season's big bad.

People have long speculated that the district attorney's alter ego was Vigilante because of his counterpart in the DC comics. However, since the show is known to twist things, Segarra ended up playing Prometheus instead. "One of the reasons we did it was because — of course — everyone would be thinking he'd be Vigilante," said Wendy Mericle, one of the show's executive producers, in a conference call.

"We thought it would be a really fun twist to do what we've always done on the show, which is to take the comic book mythology and turn it on its head," she added.

Segarra, the actor who's playing Prometheus on the show, was shocked when he discovered the identity of his alter ego. Just like the fans, he also thought that he was going to be playing Vigilante, and even studied the role.

He has recently spoken to reporters about playing the dual role, and revealed what Prometheus' plans are for the Star City mayor. "You're gonna see Chase just kind of trying to burn the world around him. I think we've seen the reluctance to kill Oliver, I never want to kill him," he revealed, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

He also pointed out that Prometheus will be torturing Oliver psychologically, revealing that his character is likely to kidnap news reporter and Oliver's current love interest, Susan William (Carly Pope), as he thinks that she is a vital piece in the chess match he's playing with Oliver.

Executive producer Mericle also said that Chase taking Susan is "all part and parcel of this drive to break Oliver down psychologically, as opposed to physically." Since Oliver slash the Green Arrow has always won his physical battles in the past, even against the strongest villains, they're going to put him under a mental war this time.

While the viewers already got to see the face behind Prometheus' mask on "Arrow" season 5 episode 15, team Arrow is still left in the dark. And it looks like it's going to remain that way for a while.

"Arrow" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.