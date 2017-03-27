Entertainment

'Arma 3' news: 'Scanning the Horizon' video previews upcoming DLC for 2017

Sheanne Aguila

A screenshot from Bohemia Interactive's "Scanning the Horizon 2017" DLC announcement video for "Arma 3."YouTube/Arma 3

Bohemia Interactive has recently released a new video announcing the next downloadable contents (DLCs) for the realistic tactical first-person shooter game "Arma 3."

Titled "Scanning the Horizon 2017," the clip gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming Jets DLC and the Malden DLC, which were announced in 2016. The footage also offers clues about what the developers call "Orange," another add-on that is still being kept under wraps. The codename was derived from the color of the Dutch Royal Family, since the mystery content is being developed at Bohemia's new Amsterdam studio.

"It's become something of a yearly tradition to share our plans for 'Arma 3' via a quick retrospective of progress, and a look ahead at the work in front of us. Although 2017's no exception — it's once again our pleasure to present our development, with a particular focus on the upcoming Jets DLC — this year is extra special, as we celebrate passing the 3 million milestone for the Arma 3 playerbase," Creative Director Jay Crow said in a press release.

In the special video, Crow explains that Orange is a "small development" with a size somewhere between "Arma 3 Karts" and "Arma 3 Helicopters." The project is scheduled to be announced properly later this year, but Crow has already given a few details about it. He said the upcoming add-on will explore "a unique aspect of today's battlefield, a theme not often covered by other games." New cosmetic items, vehicles, gears, clothing, and campaigns will also be included in the expansion.

PC Gamer notes that Jets will be a premium DLC, while the free Malden expansion is a reimagined Operation Flashpoint map of the same name. A multiplayer mode called Combat Patrol, on the other hand, puts players in teams while confronting them with "heavily randomized" gameplay.



"Arma 3 Jets" is up for a May 2017 release, but players can now pre-order via store.bistudio.com. "Arma 3 Malden" goes live on June 22, while "Orange" is expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2017.

Developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, "Arma 3" is exclusively available for PCs.

