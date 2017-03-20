'Aquaman' release date news: DCEU movie release pushed back to 2018?

The highly anticipated "Aquaman" movie starring "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa is set to begin filming soon. However, instead of hitting the theaters in October next year, it looks like the comic book adaptation will be a Christmas present from Warner Bros. Pictures instead.

"Aquaman" has been pushed to premiere on Dec. 21, 2018, Warner Bros. announced recently. According to Screen Rant, this would take the place of James Cameron's "Avatar 2," which was originally scheduled to open in theaters on that particular date but was later announced to be postponed. With the announcement of the new release date, "Aquaman" director James Wan teased the fans with a tweet saying, "Merry Christmas."

Merry Christmas — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 16, 2017

Despite the delay in the release date for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) installment, it is certain that filming will begin soon, in May to be specific, as most of the core cast have already been chosen. Included in the cast, apart from Momoa as Arthur/Aquaman, are Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, and Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman as Arthur's parents.

According to the movie description posted on Comic Book, the upcoming film will center on Momoa's Aquaman, the ruler of Atlantis, who is "caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface."

In a report by the Daily Mail, Momoa was quoted to have said, "It has a lot of really cool adventure, it's funny and heroic, and there's a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to. So I've never really seen anything like it." He also said that being chosen to play the role of Aquaman was "the best moment" of his career.

In other news, the release date for "Spider Man" is also currently set on Dec. 21, 2018. If this pushes through, it looks like there is going to be a DC versus Marvel box office showdown in Christmas next year.