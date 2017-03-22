Apple iPad Pro 2 release date, specs rumors: iPad Pro 2 to run on iOS 11, say goodbye and hello to apps

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rumors say iOS 11 will feature a 'Dynamic Keyboard' that will help in efficient typing. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple's new and upcoming iPad Pro 2 might be sporting more than just updated innards, as it might also run on a new version of iOS. What does this mean and what will happen to Apple's top-performing tablet?

Expected iOS 11 features

The upcoming line of iPad Pro devices will likely run on Apple's new iOS 11, as per Droid Report. While the Cupertino tech giant hasn't said anything about it yet, it is expected to release the new operating system version at the WWDC in June, the Daily Star reported.

iOS 11 is expected to bring with it a Dynamic Keyboard that will help people be more efficient in typing by detecting user's hand alignment and finger movement patterns, and adjusting the keyboard if necessary.

Moreover, a new version of iOS would mean an improved Siri. It is believed that Siri will be more natural-sounding on the iPad Pro 2, and will make keyword-based searches, among other things, more precise.

Some fan-favorite apps might not work anymore once Apple devices are updated to iOS 11, however. According to the Sensor Tower, about 187,000 apps on the global App Store won't work on iOS 11 because, as app developers told Mashable, 32-bit apps won't be supported anymore.

Of these apps running the risk of saying "goodbye," games (especially indie games) are leading the pack at more than 38,600. This is followed by education, entertainment, and lifestyle apps, with more than 19,700; 14,200; and 12,904, respectively.

Another rumored iOS 11 feature, which stirred anger among iPhone users in particular, is a "Screenshot Alert." Simply put, this feature alerts a message (or image) sender that the one they've sent the message to grabs a screenshot of the message.

While the general public raised concerns about the matter, it does have a good side to it: it will deter pranksters from taking screenshots of possibly shameful or embarrassing messages or photos.

iPad video app

Rumors of Apple working on a video-sharing app that allows instant recording and online sharing of recorded videos have surfaced. This app is believed to come pre-installed on the iPad Pro 2 and other devices that will run on iOS 11.

Stay tuned for more updates. Apple is expected to reveal precious detail regarding the highly-anticipated iPad Pro 2 line, and updates just might come very, very soon.