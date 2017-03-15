Android 7.0 Nougat for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge News: Firmware Upgrade Coming to Canadian Carrier Soon

Although major U.S. carriers like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have already begun rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy 7 and S7 Edge smartphones earlier this year, there are still other carriers around the globe who haven't released the update to their subscribers. But soon, more carriers worldwide will be releasing the Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade.

One of the carriers that have not yet rolled out the latest Android 7.0 Nougat firmware upgrade includes Rogers, the biggest wireless telephone company in Canada. At this time, their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones are still running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. However, with the OS upgrade schedule that they have released, it states that the much-awaited Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade is expected to be rolled out on March 20.

If the upgrade does get released on the expected date, users will receive an update notification on their devices, which will then prompt them to download the firmware upgrade to be able to start using the Nougat operating system. And just like previous firmware upgrades, it may take a few days after the installation for the new updates to be reflected on the handsets.

Android 7.0 Nougat features a new user interface, improved battery management, flexible performance optimization, split-screen mode, improved keyboard, redesigned notifications and more secure website access, to name a few.

In other news, although there have been previous reports that Android 7.1.2 Nougat will be released in October this year, along with the new Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, a report from Android Central states that the release of Android 7.1.2 Nougat has been moved up to April 3. This information is also backed by the same OS upgrade schedule released by Rogers, which states that Google Pixel phones that are currently running on Android 7.1.1 are due for an upgrade on April 3.