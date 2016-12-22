Amy Duggar's Husband Dillon King Admits the Religious Strictness of Her '19 Kids And Counting Family' Was a Shock in the Beginning

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian couple Dillon and Amy King talk about their friendship and marriage. (Screenshot/PEOPLE TV Watch)

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King took a trip down memory lane as they recalled their first meeting and how he first came face-to-face with the conservative Duggar family from "19 Kids and Counting."

Amy said that her husband was introduced by a friend, and he actually criticised what she was wearing when they first met. The criticism immediately placed him in her "friend zone," but he constantly kept on appearing wherever she was.

When they became a couple, he was introduced to her uncle and aunt Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reality stars known for their conservative Christian values. When King met them, he was in for a surprise.

"I knew nothing about them. Absolutely nothing. I did not know their religious beliefs, I didn't know who they were. I definitely didn't know how strict they were and how conservative they were," King shared with PEOPLE. "I've never seen the show or anything. So when we got there, I didn't know that [there were] certain things you couldn't say. I didn't know, like, if you wore certain clothes, that's bad, too. I didn't know any of these."

Amy laughed as she recalled how she withheld this piece of information from King. "I wasn't going to tell you. I was going to let you crash and burn, and you did," she said.

Despite King's differences with the Duggars, Amy said they have accepted him now with arms wide open. "They kind of laugh at him now. Now they say, 'Oh, that's Dillon being Dillon with his Mountain Dew and big truck.' He's loved," she said.

The two will be appearing on WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Season 9, which will be released on January 6, 2017.