'American Idol' Judge Harry Connick Jr. Says He's 'Never Done Something...That Contradicts My Faith'

American singer Harry Connick Jr., who is responsible for hits such as "Recipe For Love" and "It Had To Be You," is known for a lot of things. He used to be a big band leader and judge for "American Idol." Now, he hosts his own talk show "Harry" and dabbles in acting from time to time.

His extensive resume is quite impressive, but what's even more noteworthy is how his faith shaped his career choices. Connick told the Gospel Herald that every career move he ever made has been rooted in God.

"No matter what the artistic decision I make is, it coincides with my faith," he said. "It's constantly on my mind. It's a strange thing, because I don't think about my faith when I make decisions; it's not like one informs the other. I do things that make me comfortable, I do things that fulfill me and allow me to go to sleep at night with a clear conscience."

"I've never done something artistically that contradicts my faith," he continued.

Connick is grateful that he has his own talk show now, and nothing makes him happier than seeing his audiences laugh and smile. But given today's politically-charged climate, Connick said he needs all the prayers he could get to deliver a good show.

"If anybody is going to pray for me, I would hope that they pray I can continue to try to make a show that gives viewers a rest from their day," he said. "This is a tough time, I think we all agree that this is a strange time in our country, and if all I can do is give people a break and make them smile and feel a little bit better, I could use all the prayers I could get."

Meanwhile, Connick recently appeared in "Law & Order: SVU," where he played David Haden, an executive assistant district attorney. The singer said he joined the show because he could not miss the chance to work with Mariska Hargitay.



"She is such a hero," he told E! News. "Any time I get to spend with Mariska is time well spent for me."