AMD Vega release dates, specs news: Radeon RX Vega spotted in benchmark; graphics card coming soon

AMD has just recently released its Ryzen processors and gaming fans have high hopes that the upcoming Radeon RX Vega card will be just as good.

Certainly, they'll be looking for it to be at least on a par with, if not better than the just announced Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. And tech fans are of course hoping it will be a little cheaper.

We know that Vega is coming out this year, but we don't know exactly when. It had been thought that it would be coming out some time in Q2 but it may now be sooner than that as a Vega-based GPU has just been spotted on CompuBench.

VideoCardz.com thinks the codename 687F:C1 is the same ID as was seen back in January during the Doom 4K Ultra demo and that its appearance on the benchmark is a sign that the graphics cards "are at the very end of the development process."

"Judging from past OpenCL leaks, we are looking at weeks, rather than months," they said.

And what's gotten tech observers especially excited is that they appear to be outclocking NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080.

In terms of digits, Vega has 64 Compute Units (64*64 = 4096 Stream Processors) with maximum clock frequencies of 1000 MHz or 1200 MHz.

TechReport adds this up to be a 4096-SP chip with 8.2 TFLOPS of raw computing performance at 1000 MHz, or 9.8 TFLOPS at 1200 MHz.

AMD has already revealed some of the specs for the card:

14nm GFX9 GPU

64 NCUs

4096 stream processors

16GB HBM2

2048-bit memory bus

512GB/s bandwidth

PCIe Gen 3 x16

225W TDP

Next-generation Compute Unit (NCU)

New geometry engine is twice as fast

High-bandwidth cache controller (HBCC)

High-bandwidth Memory 2 (HBM2)

Primitive Shader

Draw Stream Binning Rasterizer

More power efficient

AMD will also be releasing a lower spec and probably cheaper AMD Vega 11 card.

If VideoCardz is right in its predictions, then we could be seeing the powerful card out by the end of this month. If March comes and goes without any sign of it, then it looks more likely that we can expect it to arrive along the lines of original predictions for Q2.