AMD Vega release dates, specs news: Radeon RX Vega spotted in benchmark; graphics card coming soon
AMD has just recently released its Ryzen processors and gaming fans have high hopes that the upcoming Radeon RX Vega card will be just as good.
Certainly, they'll be looking for it to be at least on a par with, if not better than the just announced Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. And tech fans are of course hoping it will be a little cheaper.
We know that Vega is coming out this year, but we don't know exactly when. It had been thought that it would be coming out some time in Q2 but it may now be sooner than that as a Vega-based GPU has just been spotted on CompuBench.
VideoCardz.com thinks the codename 687F:C1 is the same ID as was seen back in January during the Doom 4K Ultra demo and that its appearance on the benchmark is a sign that the graphics cards "are at the very end of the development process."
"Judging from past OpenCL leaks, we are looking at weeks, rather than months," they said.
And what's gotten tech observers especially excited is that they appear to be outclocking NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080.
In terms of digits, Vega has 64 Compute Units (64*64 = 4096 Stream Processors) with maximum clock frequencies of 1000 MHz or 1200 MHz.
TechReport adds this up to be a 4096-SP chip with 8.2 TFLOPS of raw computing performance at 1000 MHz, or 9.8 TFLOPS at 1200 MHz.
AMD has already revealed some of the specs for the card:
- 14nm GFX9 GPU
- 64 NCUs
- 4096 stream processors
- 16GB HBM2
- 2048-bit memory bus
- 512GB/s bandwidth
- PCIe Gen 3 x16
- 225W TDP
- Next-generation Compute Unit (NCU)
- New geometry engine is twice as fast
- High-bandwidth cache controller (HBCC)
- High-bandwidth Memory 2 (HBM2)
- Primitive Shader
- Draw Stream Binning Rasterizer
- More power efficient
AMD will also be releasing a lower spec and probably cheaper AMD Vega 11 card.
If VideoCardz is right in its predictions, then we could be seeing the powerful card out by the end of this month. If March comes and goes without any sign of it, then it looks more likely that we can expect it to arrive along the lines of original predictions for Q2.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Pope Francis: The Cross Is Not Jewellery, But a Call To Imitate Christ's Love
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Boston St. Patrick's Parade Organizers Deny Banning Gay Marchers
- Pastor And Programmer In Court Over Bitcoin Exchange
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Christian Dad Claims Falsely That He Raped Own Daughter – In Order To Protect Priest
- Bulgarian Church 'Should Win' Nobel Peace Prize For Protecting Jews During Holocaust
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Man Faces 10-year Sentence After Scaling White House Fence
- Jordan Soldier Who Shot Israeli Schoolchildren Freed After End Of Sentence
- At Least 40 Killed In Damascus Bombing Targeting Shi'ites