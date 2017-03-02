News Briefs

Fresh Battle Over Abortion Decriminalisation Looms In Parliament
What I Learned From A Weekend Spent Talking About Sex
Firebrand Pastor Who Labelled Islam 'Satanic' Will Address Muslim Leaders Next Week
Should I Leave My Church? 10 Things To Help You Decide
Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An ...
Interview: Christian Former GP Describes Patients' Ungodly 'Quest For Perfection'
From Witches To Refugees: Centuries After Salem, We're Still Looking For Someone To Blame
Bishop Opposed To Women Priests Warned Of 'Anxiety And Distress' Over His Promotion To Sheffield
Don't Knock Homeless Who Drink A Glass Of Wine – It's Their Only Pleasure, Says Pope Francis
Cambridge College Named After Wartime Leader Forced To Remove Holocaust Denier's Churchill Biography

AMD Vega Release Date, Specs News: Ryzen rolls out; Vega launching as RX Vega to compete with Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti

Charlene Mason

New logo for the RX Vega GPUAMD

AMD has finally confirmed the official name of its upcoming GPU is going to be launched as the Radeon RX Vega.  

AMD put to rest the speculation in a live stream on February 28 after the GPU went by the unofficial title of Vega 10 and Vega 11 for some time.  

Sadly though, the livestream shed very little light on what's on the radar for the immediate future with the new Vega, and the official name is about the only detail AMD could be pinned down on. 

It said nothing about the official release date and stayed tightlipped on what the specs will be, and importantly, the price, which gamers want to be lower than both Intel and NVIDIA.  

Sadly, there really wasn't much info at all, save the launch of a new logo for the Vega, which you can see above. 

Advertisement

However, we can expect big things as AMD is no doubt hoping to beat NVIDIA at its game with this GPU.  As such, it's likely we can expect the new Vega product to be out around the same time as NVIDIA launches its GTX 1080 Ti. 

We're well into 2017 so an official announcement on the release of the RX Vega should be coming soon.  TechRadar reports that they will probably be rolling out Q2, so between April and June. 

About the most interesting thing to come out of the livestream was that the game developer Bethesda - the masters behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series - will be working with AMD to make sure their games get the most out of the architecture.

AMD Ryzen went on sale on March 2, significantly undercutting the pricey Intel chips, while still packing in plenty of power.

The Ryzen 7 1700X comes in at just $329, miles cheaper than the Intel 8 core solution, that will set gamers back around a thousand dollars. 

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY