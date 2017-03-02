AMD Vega Release Date, Specs News: Ryzen rolls out; Vega launching as RX Vega to compete with Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti
AMD has finally confirmed the official name of its upcoming GPU is going to be launched as the Radeon RX Vega.
AMD put to rest the speculation in a live stream on February 28 after the GPU went by the unofficial title of Vega 10 and Vega 11 for some time.
Sadly though, the livestream shed very little light on what's on the radar for the immediate future with the new Vega, and the official name is about the only detail AMD could be pinned down on.
It said nothing about the official release date and stayed tightlipped on what the specs will be, and importantly, the price, which gamers want to be lower than both Intel and NVIDIA.
Sadly, there really wasn't much info at all, save the launch of a new logo for the Vega, which you can see above.
However, we can expect big things as AMD is no doubt hoping to beat NVIDIA at its game with this GPU. As such, it's likely we can expect the new Vega product to be out around the same time as NVIDIA launches its GTX 1080 Ti.
We're well into 2017 so an official announcement on the release of the RX Vega should be coming soon. TechRadar reports that they will probably be rolling out Q2, so between April and June.
About the most interesting thing to come out of the livestream was that the game developer Bethesda - the masters behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series - will be working with AMD to make sure their games get the most out of the architecture.
AMD Ryzen went on sale on March 2, significantly undercutting the pricey Intel chips, while still packing in plenty of power.
The Ryzen 7 1700X comes in at just $329, miles cheaper than the Intel 8 core solution, that will set gamers back around a thousand dollars.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An Education
- Should I Leave My Church? 10 Things To Help You Decide
- St David's Day: 4 Reasons He Was An Awesome Saint
- Why Do Christians Get 'Ashed' On Ash Wednesday?
- 5 Reasons Why Christians Fast During Lent
- St Paul's Celebrates First Female Chorister In 1000 Years
- 40 ways to invest in your marriage during Lent
- Victoria's Secret Lingerie Model Adriana Lima Reveals She Carries A Bible To Shows And Believes In 'Angels'
- This Tennessee Pastor Is Furious After Planned Parenthood Thanks Him For Donations: 'It Wasn't Me'
- Women And Child Migrants Subjected To 'Terrifying' Sexual Abuse While Trying To Cross Into Europe
- Sudan Has 'Declared War Against Christians' To Stop Them From Leading Muslims To Christ, Says Pastor
- Christians Handed 7-Year Imprisonment In China For Buying And Selling 'Forbidden Devotional Books'
- Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An Education
- Don't Knock Homeless Who Drink A Glass Of Wine – It's Their Only Pleasure, Says Pope Francis
- Egypt's Muslims Stand With Persecuted Christians, Condemn ISIS Attacks