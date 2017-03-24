AMD Radeon RX 500 cards release date rumors: New graphics card series rumored to be launched mid-April

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Although AMD is still set to release the Radeon RX Vega series sometime this year, there is a speculation that the company will also be releasing the next-generation Radeon RX 500 series very soon. Along with this speculation are even more rumors about the specs of the different graphics card versions that are supposedly included in the series.

Rumored details of AMD's supposedly upcoming Radeon RX 500 series have been posted on Digital Trends, and it is said to have three versions: Radeon RX 580, Radeon RX 570, and Radeon RX 560.

According to the post, Radeon RX 580, the fastest and most powerful of the three versions, will use a Polaris 20 XTX graphics chip. It will have 2,304 steam processors, 1340 MHz boost speed, up to 8 GB GDDR5 memory size, and 8 GHz memory speed, among its features. Similarly, Radeon RX 570 will also have up to 8 GB GDDR5 memory size, but will sport only 2,048 steam processors, 1244 MHz boost speed, and 7 GHz memory speed; it will use the Polaris 20 XL chip. The lowest version, which is Radeon RX 560, will be using the Polaris 11 chip, with 896 steam processors, 1287 MHz boost speed, up to 4 GB GDDR5 memory size, and 7 GHz memory speed, to name a few features.

According to the latest update on PCGamesN, AMD is only re-badging its last-generation RX 400 series graphics cards with the RX 500 series. It is also renaming the graphics chips, also known as graphics processing units (GPUs), to be used, such as the Polaris 10 and Polaris 11, which will be called Polaris 20 and Polaris 21, respectively.

Despite the lack of official specs and information, the Radeon RX 500 series is expected to be released in mid-April, after Ryzen 5 is launched and before AMD rolls out the RX Vega series, according to WCCF Tech.

These specs and updates, however, will remain to be plain rumors until officially confirmed by AMD.