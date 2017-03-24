AMD Radeon RX 500 cards release date rumors: New graphics card series rumored to be launched mid-April
Although AMD is still set to release the Radeon RX Vega series sometime this year, there is a speculation that the company will also be releasing the next-generation Radeon RX 500 series very soon. Along with this speculation are even more rumors about the specs of the different graphics card versions that are supposedly included in the series.
Rumored details of AMD's supposedly upcoming Radeon RX 500 series have been posted on Digital Trends, and it is said to have three versions: Radeon RX 580, Radeon RX 570, and Radeon RX 560.
According to the post, Radeon RX 580, the fastest and most powerful of the three versions, will use a Polaris 20 XTX graphics chip. It will have 2,304 steam processors, 1340 MHz boost speed, up to 8 GB GDDR5 memory size, and 8 GHz memory speed, among its features. Similarly, Radeon RX 570 will also have up to 8 GB GDDR5 memory size, but will sport only 2,048 steam processors, 1244 MHz boost speed, and 7 GHz memory speed; it will use the Polaris 20 XL chip. The lowest version, which is Radeon RX 560, will be using the Polaris 11 chip, with 896 steam processors, 1287 MHz boost speed, up to 4 GB GDDR5 memory size, and 7 GHz memory speed, to name a few features.
According to the latest update on PCGamesN, AMD is only re-badging its last-generation RX 400 series graphics cards with the RX 500 series. It is also renaming the graphics chips, also known as graphics processing units (GPUs), to be used, such as the Polaris 10 and Polaris 11, which will be called Polaris 20 and Polaris 21, respectively.
Despite the lack of official specs and information, the Radeon RX 500 series is expected to be released in mid-April, after Ryzen 5 is launched and before AMD rolls out the RX Vega series, according to WCCF Tech.
These specs and updates, however, will remain to be plain rumors until officially confirmed by AMD.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
- Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
- In His Grip: A guide to Christian email sign-offs
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
- Resisting evil: How should Christians respond to the Westminster attack?
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- Bishop of Leeds on Westminster attack: Abbey represented 'hope amid the worst of human depravity'
- 'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'