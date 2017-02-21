After Playing God In 2 Movies, Morgan Freeman Now Wants To Star As Satan

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Actor Morgan Freeman takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando Florida, U.S., on May 8, 2016. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman took on the role of God in the 2003 film "Bruce Almighty" and its follow-up film "Evan Almighty" in 2007. But this time around, he hopes to be given the opportunity to play the devil.

"I always want to do something else — always," he told the New York Daily News at the 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Los Angeles, where he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

For Freeman, it makes perfect sense to switch from playing God to Satan. "They're both sides of the same coin," he claimed.

Freeman is quite fortunate to still have a jam-packed schedule as an actor, even though he's turning 80 years old this June. He considers each day and each project that comes his way as a true "blessing."

"When you get to be my age and you're still working, every day is a blessing," said Freeman. "I'm 79 and a half — and a half. Well it just means you're that much closer to the next one, you know?"

One of Freeman's latest TV projects is "The Story of God," which is a six-part docuseries for National Geographic. In it, Freeman travelled all over the world in hopes of understanding different religions and the concept of good and evil.

But despite the show's religious concept, Freeman admitted that his journey did not really move him to practice any kind of religion or change his stance about God. "I didn't change anything at all about how I think of God or my belief in God. It just enlightened me to how other cultures do it," he told Entertainment Weekly.

The one thing he did learn from the series is that the world's religions are actually more similar than they would like to admit. "What we came away with at the end of the series is the fact that all religions and beliefs share remarkable similarities, these commonalities. There they are, so we should celebrate them rather them let them cause rifts between us," he said.