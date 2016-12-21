After Donald Trump Says Franklin Graham Was 'Important' to His Election, Graham Gives the Credit Back to God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump gives a thumb's up beside evangelist Franklin Graham. (Facebook/Franklin Graham)

Donald Trump scored a sweeping victory in this year's U.S. presidential election, and he credited evangelist Franklin Graham for helping him win. But if you ask Graham, the person responsible for Trump's win isn't him but God.

During Trump's final public rally before the Electoral College vote on Monday, Graham praised God for securing the Republican candidate's victory, according to the Washington Examiner.

"I don't have any scientific information. I don't have a stack of emails to read to you," Graham told the crowd in Mobile, Atlanta. "But I have an opinion: I believe it was God. God showed up. He answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land who had been praying for this country."

After his speech, Graham shared a prayer asking God to heal "the divide that we have in this country."

On his Facebook page, Graham also talked about his prayer and speech during the Thank You Tour. "Trump will become our president in just over a month, and he needs our prayers for wisdom as he puts together his administration," he wrote. "I encourage everyone — whether you voted for President-elect Trump or not — to come together and pray for him. God hears and works through the prayers of His people."

Advertisement

The evangelist seems to be very optimistic about the incoming president, who is a good friend of his father Billy. Graham is happy that America will have a Christian friend in the White House especially since he did not see eye to eye with outgoing President Barack Obama on certain issues. Obama supported abortion and same-sex marriage, but Graham believes both issues violate the law of God.

He concluded his post by sharing the Bible verse 1 Chronicles 16:11: "Look to the LORD and his strength; seek His face always."