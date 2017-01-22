'Adulting' in Christ — 3 Ways to Be a Mature and Responsible Christian

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Millennials today often use the word "adulting" when they do something that an adult usually does in life. It may be going to the market, doing the laundry, cooking food for yourself, or perhaps leaving home to go to college, stay in a dorm, and live on your own. Whatever it is, young ones call it "#adulting."

Adulting also means taking responsibility for your life. It simply means you take charge of your decision-making, and also take responsibility for the consequences of every decision you make. Simply put, you choose to grow up, and not just grow old.

Adulting as a Christ-Follower

Christian adulting, on the other hand, goes beyond doing what an adult does. It goes towards maturity and growth in the character of Christ. Would you want to grow mature in Christ and be a responsible Christian? Here are some ways you can adult in Christ.

1. Put Away Childish Things

Advertisement "When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, and I thought as a child. But when I became a man, I put away childish things." (1 Corinthians 13:11)

If we want to grow mature in Christ, we should let go of our childish ways. If a 20-year-old expects to be treated like a baby – with all the comfort and spoon-feeding – he will never grow mature. As Christians, we should all desire to be like Christ and leave our childish ways behind us.

2. Carefully Determine What Pleases the Lord and Do It

"So be careful how you live. Don't live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days. Don't act thoughtlessly, but understand what the Lord wants you to do. Don't be drunk with wine, because that will ruin your life. Instead, be filled with the Holy Spirit..." (Ephesians 5:15-18)

Paul tells us that we should be careful to determine what God wants us to do, and then pursue it. Many people today don't take the time to seek God for guidance and directions. Instead, they do their own thing and then blame God when they fail.

If we want to be mature, we must understand what God wants us to do and then be careful in doing it. We must set our mind on things above (see Colossians 3:2), and fill our hearts and minds with His Word (see Psalm 119:11).

3. Train Yourself to Distinguish Between Right and Wrong

"For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil." (Hebrews 5:12-14)

Maturity comes with learning, realisation, and revelation. When we practice our skills of discernment, we grow more knowledgeable and more able to distinguish right from wrong. Let's all exercise discernment.

Best Way to 'Adult' Yourself

Friends, the best way to grow mature would be to imitate the Lord Jesus Christ Himself. He's the perfect Role Model we'll ever have. Let's all look to Jesus (see Hebrews 12:2), who "increased in wisdom and in stature and in favor with God and men" (see Luke 2:42).