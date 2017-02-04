A Message To Those Who Feel Unseen And Unappreciated

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are some people in the church who feel unseen and don't feel appreciated. Are you one of them? If you are, I have a message for you:

God sees and appreciates you—in fact, more than you'll ever comprehend or understand. He loves you that much.

When You Feel Unloved

There are a great many people in the church who don't feel appreciated or wanted. Although I don't have exact statistics for that, I can simply conclude that there are many who don't feel loved or celebrated in their churches based on the number of people leaving the church nowadays, or those who transfer to another congregation.

I've had conversations with several people who left their churches, and sadly, most of them do not feel like they were really loved and appreciated as a person in their church.

If you feel that way, I want you to know that you're not the only one who feels this way. You're not the only one.

Biblical Outcasts

The Bible presents to us various examples of people who were cast out or rejected by society, even the religious community.

• We read of the lepers in the Bible, who are barred from living in community with people because their sickness might "contaminate" others (see Leviticus 13);

• We read of that woman caught in adultery, the same one who was almost stoned to death for being caught in sin (see John 8:3-6);

• We read of that Gadarene demoniac, who was notorious in Gadara for being violent and dangerous (see Mark 5:1-5);

• We read of Levi/Matthew, the tax collector who, according to scholars, probably had many enemies owing to the fact that he collected taxes for the Roman government (see Luke 5:27); and

• We read of that thief who was nailed to the cross alongside Jesus, who admitted that he deserved the death sentence given to him (see Luke 23:40-41).

Yes, the Bible showed us these colourful characters if only to show us how much God loved us – that in Christ, He would approach us and show us His great love.

Christ Came For Them

• We read Christ touching the lepers and healing them, not budging at the thought of being contaminated with leprosy (see Matthew 8:1-4; Luke 17:11-19);

• We read Christ showing love to the woman, ignoring all the condemnation thrown at her, and setting her free (see John8:6-11);

• We read Christ freeing the demoniac from the legion of demons, giving him rest from his tragic possession, and giving him a testimony of God's love (see Mark 5:6-20);

• We read Christ approaching Levi/Matthew to call him to follow Him, and turn him into a disciple (see Luke 5:27-29); and

• We read Christ looking at the man, accepting his humble request for forgiveness, and promising him paradise that very day (see Luke 23:42-43).

Friend, the Bible tells us that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself and not imputing their sins against them. When we read how Christ approached these people, we can't help but think of how much God had wanted to reach out to them.

And in the same way, He wants to reach out to us, too.

Christ Came For You

Dear reader, I don't know what you feel right now, but I want you to know that God loves you. His eyes are looking at you (see 2 Chronicles 16:9; Psalm 139:16), His countless thoughts are fixed on you (see Psalm 139:17-18), and His arms are wide open to embrace you (see John 6:37). He loved you so much that He sent Christ Jesus to die on the cross for your sins and to rise again from the grave to justify you if you would put your faith in Him (see John 3:16-17).

I urge you to put your faith in Him. He loves you so much.