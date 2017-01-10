7 Tips on How to Successfully Read the Bible in One Year

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lot of people have made it their resolution this year to finish reading the Bible. However, there are people who have already attempted to finish the Bible in a year, but never completed the task.

Ron Edmondson, the senior pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, wrote in an article for Charisma News that it's nearly impossible for pastors to preach through the entire content of the Bible, so Christians will definitely miss out if they don't read the Bible on their own.

To help make it easier to finish reading the Bible within a year, Edmonson provided seven tips.

First, people must pray to God to help them reach their goal. Edmonson said people cannot read the Bible effectively without the help of God's Spirit.

Next, they should pick an easy-to-read version. "This past year, I used the Holman Christian Standard, since this was the version I was primarily using in my preaching. You can use any version you wish, but I would choose one which most appeals to you — whether you want an easy-to-read or a more literal translation," said Edmonson.

Third, the pastor said people should find a plan to help discipline themselves. People could opt to read three chapters a day, more or less, depending on what they can take on and what suits their daily habits.

Fourth, they should find a good place to read. "Choose the time and place that works best and you will most likely stick with it through the year," said Edmonson. Personally, he likes to read the Bible in the morning when he's at home, so he'll be less distracted. He also turns off household appliances and gadgets that might distract him from his reading.

Next, Christians should document their reading. "I've found I get more out of my reading if I journal along the way what it's saying to me. Even if I don't understand it completely, writing the questions I have helps me process them later, and eventually something else I read seems to help answer my questions," he said.

Sixth, Edmonson said Christians should discipline themselves. Once they have disciplined themselves to read consistently for 30 days or so, they will be well on their way to forming a Bible-reading habit.

Lastly, Edmonson suggested catching up when needed. Even if Christians miss a day or two of Bible reading, he said they should not sweat things out. They should not quit and simply spend a little extra time each day to catch up on what they have missed.

"Of course, if you do this too many times, you'll eventually give up, so the key is discipline, but extend grace to yourself as you move through the year," he said.