7 Things to Start Doing Less This 2017

With every New Year come a million things that we can start doing more—going to the gym, eating healthy, reading books, starting a blog, joining a ministry, and so on.

We do this all in the name of change and in hopes to create a better version of ourselves. But growth and transformation do not only have to do with doing new things more but doing some old things less as well.

Ephesians 4:22-23 encourages us "to put off your old self, which belongs to your former manner of life and is corrupt through deceitful desires, and to be renewed in the spirit of your minds."

There may be some practices, habits and things in your life that you need less of, and there's no better time to start than today.

Here are seven things that we should start doing less of this 2017.

Worrying. Philippians 4:6 urges us, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God."

Worrying less and trusting God more can actually do so much more for us than we can initially imagine.

Comparing ourselves to others. With comparison usually come an unhealthy bout of envy and a desire for things that aren't necessarily meant for us. But we don't need more things to become successful. If there's anything we need more of it's more contentment and gratefulness.

Complaining. The complaints and grumbling of the Israelites resulted to 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. If there's anything complaining accomplishes it's getting us stuck in the same spot and in the same situation for much longer than we'd like. It's time we started focusing less on the things worth complaining about and more on the things we can start praising God for.

Being complacent. Complacency has got to be one of the greatest enemies to greatness. When we simply settle for our comfort zones and make no effort to challenge ourselves to grow more in our faith and abilities, we hold ourselves back from God's best.

Being idle. One of the most prevalent causes of idleness today is our attachment to social media and smartphones. The time we mindlessly flip our screens can be time used doing something productive and even profitable.

Holding back on God. Maybe God already has some challenges made for you—a Nineveh to go to—but you're running away and holding back on God. If it's a new job, a move to a different city, jumping into ministry or building a relationship, we need to stop holding back on believing God and take the leap of faith.

Sticking to toxic relationships. There are many relationships that we need more of and some that we need less of. This 2017, make it a point to distance yourself from the toxicity caused by some relationships and grow more into those relationships that actually motivate you to accomplish more.