7 Bible Verses to Put On Your Christmas Cards

When you think about Christmas presents, what do you put on your list? More or less, I'm betting that there are more things to buy in there compared to things that you're willing to make. Another question, are Christmas cards included in your gifts list?

When I was a little girl, my favorite gifts to give were coffee mugs and picture frames. They were all I could afford back then. But still, for me, it was mandatory to give a Christmas card together with the present. I took time looking for cards with meaningful messages...you know, cards you don't have to write on except the "dear" and "sincerely" part.

But over the years, when I received Christmas cards without personal messages, I started to dislike receiving them for some reason. And then I realized, "So this is what it feels to receive a card without anything written on it." Ever since, I made it a point to write my own short letter whenever I hand out my Christmas cards.

Why am I sharing this with you today? It's because I know that there are a lot of people out there who have undermined the power of giving Christmas cards. The truth is, when a card is made personal and meaningful, it's going to bridge a loving connection between the giver and the recipient.

You know the other thing I really love about Christmas cards? It's when my Christian relatives put in a bible verse that I can completely relate to. I'm sure it's no coincidence because it happens every single time. I believe it is God working and letting me know that He knows what I'm going through.

It's a great feeling to know that God always listens and this is why I wanted to share these bible verses with you. Take an extra minute or two to write a bible verse on your Christmas cards because you'll never know whose heart you will deeply touch. Here are some of the best bible verses you can put on your Christmas cards:

1. A bible verse to remind us how much God loves us.

John 3:16: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

2. A bible verse to remind us where all blessings truly come from.

James 1:17: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change

3. A bible verse to remind us that the greatest gift is eternal life.

Romans 6:23: For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

4. A bible verse to remind us that we are saved through God's mercy and grace.

Titus 3:4-7: But when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us richly through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that being justified by his grace we might become heirs according to the hope of eternal life."

5. A bible verse that reminds us the birth of our Savior.

Matthew 2:11: And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh."

6. A bible verse that wishes peace to everyone.

1 Corinthians 1:3: Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ.

7. A bible verse that reminds us how great love is.

1 Corinthians 13:13: And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.



Christmas is a time to share and care but beyond all that, let's not forget to celebrate the real reason for the season and that is the birth of Jesus Christ. Take this opportunity to spread the word and remind others what Christmas is really about. Don't forget to include a bible verse from this list or your personal choice; let God's words work its own magic in the hearts of your loved ones.