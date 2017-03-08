6 Things The Bible Tells Us About Our Relationship With God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

The central message of Christianity is about having, growing, and building on a relationship with God. God is not after our empty and unfeeling compliance with Him. He seeks a meaningful and loving relationship with us. He took the first step by loving us first and pursuing us, and calls us to respond to His love in return.

How can we grow in our relationship with God? The greatest tool we have for this is through communication. We communicate to God primarily through prayer and God communicates to us primarily through His Word.

The Bible is filled with scripture, truth, and principles that will help us be grounded in a thriving relationship with God.

Here are six things that the Bible tells us about our relationship with God.

1. God Loves Us Even If We Do Not Love Him

The Bible is not just filled with rules and regulations. It is also lavished with God's expression of His love towards us. Romans 5:8 says, "But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

2. God Wants To Give Us Purpose Through Our Relationship With Him

A relationship with God doesn't just provide intimacy. It also commands us to live a life of purpose. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us this, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

3. God Eagerly Pursues Us

Some people go through life trying to chase after God only to find that it was God pursuing them. That's how it is with our relationship with God. Even when we run away, He is the loving Father who awaits our return. Revelation 3:20 says, "Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me."

4. Repentance Builds Our Relationship With God

Repentance is often viewed as an undesirable thing to do, but it's the most beautiful way to grow in our relationship with God. Just as 1 John 1:9 declares, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

5. Jesus Is The Only Way To Have A Relationship With The Father

We cannot earn God's favour. But the wonderful news is we don't have to. Jesus became the way for us to grow in our relationship with God. Jesus declares in John 14:6, "Jesus said to him, 'I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'"

6. Being In Relationship With God Brings Fruit And Blessing

A relationship with God is not a burden but an extremely wonderful blessing. John 15:5 says, "I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing."