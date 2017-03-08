Life

Salvation Army Condemns Defeat Of Latest Move To Help Child Refugees
Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
What Does The Laying On Of Hands Say About Human Freedom?
Notion Of Pope Fighting Conservative Vatican Opposition Is A 'Cliché', Top Cardinal Says
Second Brexit Referendum Would Be Dangerous, Warns Archbishop Of Canterbury
Has Science Confirmed Genesis? Study Proves Rainfall Over Africa Thousands Of Year Ago, Pointing to ...
Christian Bakers Challenge Oregon State's Gay Wedding Cake Ruling, $135K Fine Before Appeals Court
Mother of ISIS-Executed Journalist Says She Was Moved By 'Loving' Support Of Pope Francis
'Your Sister In Christ': Chinese Christian Woman Pens Hope-Filled Poem From Prison
Going To Church And Wearing A Cross Around Your Neck Make You Seem More Trustworthy

6 Things The Bible Tells Us About Our Relationship With God

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

The central message of Christianity is about having, growing, and building on a relationship with God. God is not after our empty and unfeeling compliance with Him. He seeks a meaningful and loving relationship with us. He took the first step by loving us first and pursuing us, and calls us to respond to His love in return.

How can we grow in our relationship with God? The greatest tool we have for this is through communication. We communicate to God primarily through prayer and God communicates to us primarily through His Word.

The Bible is filled with scripture, truth, and principles that will help us be grounded in a thriving relationship with God.

Here are six things that the Bible tells us about our relationship with God.

1. God Loves Us Even If We Do Not Love Him

Advertisement

The Bible is not just filled with rules and regulations. It is also lavished with God's expression of His love towards us. Romans 5:8 says, "But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

2. God Wants To Give Us Purpose Through Our Relationship With Him

A relationship with God doesn't just provide intimacy. It also commands us to live a life of purpose. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us this, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

3. God Eagerly Pursues Us

Some people go through life trying to chase after God only to find that it was God pursuing them. That's how it is with our relationship with God. Even when we run away, He is the loving Father who awaits our return. Revelation 3:20 says, "Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me."

4. Repentance Builds Our Relationship With God

Repentance is often viewed as an undesirable thing to do, but it's the most beautiful way to grow in our relationship with God. Just as 1 John 1:9 declares, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

5. Jesus Is The Only Way To Have A Relationship With The Father

We cannot earn God's favour. But the wonderful news is we don't have to. Jesus became the way for us to grow in our relationship with God. Jesus declares in John 14:6, "Jesus said to him, 'I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'"

6. Being In Relationship With God Brings Fruit And Blessing

A relationship with God is not a burden but an extremely wonderful blessing. John 15:5 says, "I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing."

More News in Life
  • peaceful-waters

    Is The Peace Of Christ Missing In Your Family? If Yes, Here's What To Do

    Peace is staying calm in the midst of a raging storm. We can go through all sorts of problems and still be able to stay at peace when we are in the Lord Jesus Christ. Since He gave His peace to us, we are assured to have peace in times of trouble wherever we are.

  • praying-man

    3 Ways The Fear Of God Helps Us

    The fear of the Lord is a precious thing essential to the life of a Christian. Those who desire to follow Christ and grow in His character will do well to cultivate the fear of God and live in it.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY