6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think

In the modern West, we know what the 'heart' symbol means. It's about feelings, that warm fuzzy glow of romance and affection. It's about love, as an emotion – whether it's between a man and a woman or a person and a city ('I heart New York').

In Bible times, the heart meant something different. It was the seat of the will, the centre of a person's being, the place where moral and intellectual activity took place – an altogether more serious organ. So when we read about the 'heart' in that sense in the Bible – and the word occurs more than 1,000 times – we need to be careful what we're envisaging. It isn't about how we feel; it's about what we think, what we decide and what we believe. It's what is at the very centre of who we are.

Here are six Bible verses about the heart.

Proverbs 12: 20

Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil, but those who promote peace have joy.

Matthew 5: 7-9



Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

Romans 2: 14-16



Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature things required by the law, they are a law for themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them. This will take place on the day when God judges people's secrets through Jesus Christ, as my gospel declares.

Philippians 4: 6-8



Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.

Philemon 11-13

[Paul says of Onesimus]: Formerly he was useless to you, but now he has become useful both to you and to me. I am sending him – who is my very heart – back to you. I would have liked to keep him with me so that he could take your place in helping me while I am in chains for the gospel.

James 4: 7-9



Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Grieve, mourn and wail. Change your laughter to mourning and your joy to gloom.