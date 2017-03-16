6 Bible passages that will keep us from abusing God's grace

Life

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

A few years back, my church came into contact with the trending "Hyper Grace" movement. At the core of hyper grace is not an excess of God's grace (because we will always have an excess of it) but an excessive emphasis on relying on grace without having the will power and desire to be set free from sin.

We all understand that as we walk on this earth, we will never be truly free of sin. The Bible tells us we're all sinners and we've all fallen short of the glory of God. But with God's gracious move into our lives comes a certain empowerment through the love displayed by Christ and through the power of the Holy Spirit which allows us to progressively escape from sin.

The grace of God was never meant to be a licence for us to abuse God's character, laws or people. It is instead an empowerment to experience change from glory to glory as we continue our walk with Christ.

Here are six scriptures that we must take into heart and mind so that we will take God's grace not as an excuse to remain in sin and abuse God's generosity, but as a means to experience freedom not just from sin's consequence but even from sin's presence in our lives.

Galatians 5:22-23. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law." (Pexels)
Ephesians 2:10. "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them." (Pexels)
2 Timothy 2:15-16. "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth. But avoid irreverent babble, for it will lead people into more and more ungodliness." (Pixabay)
John 14:26. "But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you." (Pexels)
Titus 2:11-12. "For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation for all people, training us to renounce ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in the present age." (Pexels)
Romans 6:1-2 ."What shall we say then? Are we to continue in sin that grace may abound? By no means! How can we who died to sin still live in it?" (Pexels)

