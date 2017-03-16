6 Bible passages that will keep us from abusing God's grace

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A few years back, my church came into contact with the trending "Hyper Grace" movement. At the core of hyper grace is not an excess of God's grace (because we will always have an excess of it) but an excessive emphasis on relying on grace without having the will power and desire to be set free from sin.

We all understand that as we walk on this earth, we will never be truly free of sin. The Bible tells us we're all sinners and we've all fallen short of the glory of God. But with God's gracious move into our lives comes a certain empowerment through the love displayed by Christ and through the power of the Holy Spirit which allows us to progressively escape from sin.

The grace of God was never meant to be a licence for us to abuse God's character, laws or people. It is instead an empowerment to experience change from glory to glory as we continue our walk with Christ.

Here are six scriptures that we must take into heart and mind so that we will take God's grace not as an excuse to remain in sin and abuse God's generosity, but as a means to experience freedom not just from sin's consequence but even from sin's presence in our lives.