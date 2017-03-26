5 ways you can stop being anxious about tomorrow

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There's one question that always finds its way into our train of thought. That's the question, "What if?"

We wonder about things that could be. This question is wonderful and helpful when we focus on what great things could be. But when we start focusing on the terrible things that could be, we start to feel a dose of worry creeping into our hearts.

Worry seems harmless at first. But when out of control, it can be detrimental to our physical and spiritual health. A man who has no control over worry is a man who has no control over his future. That's why Philippians 4:6 reminds us, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God."

Worry is half right when it reminds us of the things we have no power to control. But even in our lack of control, we are assured that God is in control. He's in control of our life and, most of the time, even the circumstances that we face.

Being anxious about tomorrow can be overcome through these five simple practices.

1. Lay your concerns at Jesus' feet

Moving a little past Philippians 4:6, the next verse tells us, "And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Through and in Jesus our worries can lose its power. And that comes by laying it at His cross and saying that because He has paid for our sin in full, we now have access to a good God who loves and cares for us.

2. Allow the Holy Spirit to give you peace

One facet of the whole fruit of the Spirit is peace (Galatians 5:22). When the Holy Spirit comes upon us we have the power as Acts 1:8 tells us. One of those powers that overtake us is the ability to live in the peace that comes through Christ.

3. Look back to other times God was faithful

Looking back at your own life you will realise that God has come through numerous times. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 13:8 that "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever."

In that we have the assurance that the same God who came through before will come through again.

4. Trust that God makes all things work

But here's the thing: We've all had instances that things do not go the way we want it to. Does that mean that God is not trustworthy? No.

Why? It's because even during the times when things don't work out, God uses these times for our own good (Romans 8:28)—so much so that even what the enemy means to harm us, God uses moments like this for our own good (Genesis 50:20).

5. Rely on God's power, not yours

If we rely on our ability and power, we will fall short at various times. But if we just put our faith and trust in Him, God can and will do great things for and through us. Jesus' power is made perfect in our weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9). That's how immensely powerful our God is. He made all things and is above all things—even the situations that might cause us to worry.