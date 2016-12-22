5 Ways to Overcome Feelings of Loneliness

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

No matter how many people we are surrounded with or how loved and treasured we are, we all face moments when loneliness gets the better of us.

The first time I deeply experienced the reality of death started with losing pets—mostly dogs really. Even though I was surrounded by family and friends during those times, I would often feel alone. Those feelings would only come back and progress as I lost friends after graduating from high school and continued to lose loved ones to death as I got older.

Solitude is good as Jesus would often take time to be alone, but loneliness is not. It's not God's desire for man to be alone—not in Adam's time (Genesis 2:18) and not today.

Here are five ways to overcome feelings of loneliness.

1. Turn to God Regularly

Advertisement

The truth is that while we may sometimes feel lonely, we are never alone. God is always with us and promises to draw near us when we seek Him. James 4:8 tells us, "Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded."

2. Reach Out to Others

Aside from the ever present God that we serve, He has also been faithful to surround us with family and friends whom we can reach out to when we feel alone. There is nothing wrong with wanting and enjoying the company of others.

3. Understand That Jesus Understands You

Jesus knows what it's like to be lonely. He lost loved ones (like John the Baptist and Lazarus), was abandoned by disciples and, as He hung on that cross stained with our sin, He felt the presence of the Father and the Spirit leave Him. Jesus knows loneliness probably more than many of us will ever know and He can empathise with our loneliness.

4. Know That This Too Shall Pass

The best thing about feelings loneliness is that it's temporary. We may be swimming in it today, but tomorrow it might be gone. One day, we will be in eternal glory when neither pain nor loneliness is a reality.

5. Remember Promises in the Bible

Many times in the Bible, God gives us the promise that we will never be alone and that He will be with us always. It all starts with Deuteronomy 31:6, which says, "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you." From that point, God tells us at least 10 other times that He will never forsake us.