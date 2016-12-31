5 Ways to Get Teenagers to Spread the Gospel

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Unsplash

The teenagers of today are quite unlike the teenagers of the past. The differences are stark, and it's not just because of technological advancements.

Greg Stier, founder and president of Dare 2 Share Ministries International, said getting teenagers of today to spread the gospel can be a challenge, so it's best if their parents and church leaders follow certain tips.

First, Stier suggested on his website that parents get their teenagers to start praying for their unreached peers. "When teenagers pray for their lost friends, family members, teammates and classmates, it creates room in their hearts for compassion for the unreached," he said.

Second, Stier recommended "fishing trips" once a month. When Stier said "fishing trips," he actually meant going out and sharing the gospel. Jesus Christ did the same thing with his mostly teenaged followers, and the time He spent with them meant more than "just making evangelistic presentations."

Next, it's important that teenagers be immersed in gospel fluency. Everybody who hears the gospel won't just accept it as is, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of naysayers who will try to poke holes on it. The more teenagers are articulate about the gospel, the better chances they'll have of conveying God's message.

Advertisement

Fourth, Stier said teenagers should write down the names of their peers who don't know Jesus. "Use this to help them begin to pray for these friends with passion, pursue them with love and persuade them with the truth of the gospel," he said.

Lastly, teenagers need to talk about the urgency of hell. "Yes, we must help teenagers to rescue their friends from an eternity apart from Jesus," he said. To balance this message out, Stier said people should talk about the current "hell" teenagers are going through and compare it to the hell they are headed to.

"But we must not shy from this painful, awkward subject. Jesus didn't. The urgency that erupts from it's flames can melt even the coldest hearts to evangelistic action," added Stier.