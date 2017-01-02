5 Ways Spouses Can Help Each Other Stay Clear From Sexual Temptation

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In my years of marriage, ministry and family, I have realised that I can be a very biased person. I think I'm growing when I am not, believe I'm right when I'm obviously wrong, and am convinced I'm being effective when I'm just beating around the bush. For that I have come to appreciate the beauty of accountability.

Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 tells us, "Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!"

Accountability is what keeps us on our toes and ready for change and growth. For married couples, there's no one who can be a better accountability partner than your spouse especially when it comes to staying away from temptation. Here are five ways spouses can help each other stay away from temptation.

1. Pray for Each Other

There is an undeniable power behind prayer. Prayer invites the Holy Spirit to move on our behalf and keep us firm and founded on God's statutes when time comes that temptations start to creep in.

James 5:16 says this: "Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working."

2. Be Transparent

There can be an awkwardness and shame behind being found out. When Adam and Eve first sinned, their first reflex was to hide their nakedness from God and from each other. We don't like being exposed, but it's in being exposed that we are made vulnerable and in being vulnerable we become open and ready for change.

3. Be Proactive

Defence is most effective when it's not reactive but proactive. You don't have to wait to be tempted to start setting up boundaries and protection. One thing I have found to be helpful is proactively asking my wife to be open about situations I come into and the ways I interact with the opposite sex that make her feel uncomfortable. I don't wait for her to mention them over dinner. I ask her as frequently as I can if there is anything I do that needs to change.

4. Create an Environment Conducive for Accountability

Environment plays a very important role in accountability or anything for that matter. Setting up our home, for instance, to be safe from porn does much more than relying on our own self control. Setting up blocks and filters to porn websites could very well be your first line of defence from sexual temptation.

5. Be Constructive

The goal of accountability is not to expose people to sinfulness and accuse them, but rather to bring into light areas that need to be transformed and build them up to say no to sin. Creating an avenue for constructive recommendations when discussing accountability helps a whole lot more than throwing blame.