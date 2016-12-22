x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

We love our church pastors! They always give us words of encouragement and never fail to deliver God's word to anyone and everyone. They help us grow spiritually and help us strengthen our faith to be able to live a Christian life.

This Christmas, it's time to show them how much they are appreciated, and one way could be through these simple gifts. Check out these 5 top Christmas gifts for your pastor:

1. An Indoor Plant

You know what's so great about indoor plants? They're sturdy and can handle some neglect. Your pastor won't have to put much effort in growing and caring for them and yet, these plants look great inside the home. But aside from the aesthetics, giving your pastor a plant shows that you appreciate and thank him for his unwavering help for you to grow in God's love.

2. Gift Cards or Certificates

Instead of giving money as gifts, it is best to give your pastor a gift card or certificate. Gift cards for spa and massage services, clothing stores and restaurants are a huge hit with pastors. Who doesn't love pampering, new clothes and good food right? But at least with gift cards, your pastor gets to choose what he wants and can truly enjoy it with his family!

3. A Free Staycation

You know, it doesn't have to be fancy. You can arrange a free staycation for your pastor just to let him enjoy a night out of town. I know some pastors who really appreciate such a gift. They say it's very thoughtful that the giver actually thought of letting them enjoy a hotel stay for free every once in a while to give them a change of scenary and refreshen them after serving others 24/7 for months on end.

4. A Donation

Pastors are usually involved with charitable organizations and they really appreciate it when people make donations. However, this time around, you will make a donation under their name or their church.

5. A Christmas Card

A Christmas card? Yes, you read that right. A handwritten card is very special because it shows that you took time and effort to write your thoughts. Thank him, show appreciate and share what you've learned so far. Nothing is more special to a pastor than to see God working in your life and that his words of encouragement have helped you as well.

When it comes to giving Christmas gifts to pastors, don't just give for the sake of giving. They're not after material things. Give it some thought and think of something that will mean a lot to your pastor. The gift you have in mind may not be in this list; however, what's important is that you are giving from the heart.