5 Tips for Successfully Managing Your Anxiety

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

People who suffer from anxiety disorders often find themselves worrying about the future and dreading worst case scenarios, therefore keeping them from realising their full potential at work and relationships.

Health experts have shared with The Huffington Post five tips on how people can manage their anxiety. Ricks Warren, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan, first suggested that people put their worrisome thoughts on a schedule.

Once people feel their anxiety kicking in, Warren said they should postpone thinking about it later. He called this technique "worry postponement" or "worry scheduling." For example, people might be enjoying a movie then be reminded of an upcoming work presentation. Instead of dwelling on negativity, people should tell themselves: "I'm not at work right now. I will think about this tomorrow at the office."

Next, people should develop a "catastrophe scale" numbering from zero to 100. People should jot down the worse things that could happen near 100, while list down other less urgent things near zero.

"When you think about a child dying, or a terrible accident, it helps people put things in perspective," Warren said. "Not everything gets a 100." It might be bad to fail at a job interview or cause an embarrassment at a party, but Warren said these blunders aren't so bad in the grand scheme of things.

Advertisement

Third, Keith Humphreys, professor of psychiatry at Stanford University, suggested that people break big projects into small tasks.

"[People with anxiety] often want to show up on time, wanting to complete the work. Anxiety is what paralyses them," he said. By breaking things down into smaller tasks, Humphreys believes people would be able to reach their goals better.

Fourth, Humphreys said people should force their body into a state of calm. "Focus on your breathing, put your feet flat on the floor. Smile even if you don't feel like smiling," he advised. "Tense your muscles then let them go, then tense them again and repeat. Relax your body and a lot of people will find your emotions will follow."

And lastly, people should cultivate acceptance of their anxiety. Warren said there's a huge difference between accepting one's anxiety and accepting oneself as someone who experiences anxiety.

"People put themselves down for being anxious," he explained. "Accept yourself with anxiety and notice that you're not alone." He said people with anxiety should support themselves, just as a friend would do.