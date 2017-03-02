5 Tips For Keeping Your Eyes On God When You Are Under Pressure

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Pressure. No one likes it, but it inevitably comes to us no matter how hard we try to avoid it. Maybe it's in the form of an impossible deadline, an unmet quota, a financial need, a ministry problem, or an idea shortage.

The weight of the things we carry can at times appear to be beyond us. And when pressures of life find their way into our schedule, they seem to cloud our vision of God.

But that doesn't have to be or shouldn't have to be the case. If there's anything that we should keep in the midst of pressure, it's a clear picture of God.

Psalm 105:4 tells us, "Seek the LORD and his strength; seek his presence continually!"

Matthew 6:33 also reminds us: "But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you."

Advertisement

Keeping a clear and compelling vision of God in the midst of pressure is the key to overcoming life's pressures.

Here are five tips to keep your eyes on God when you are under pressure.

1. Be Still

Exodus 14:14 says, "The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent."

No, being still doesn't mean that we sit on our laurels and do nothing. What it means is that before we are to do anything else, we must spend time being still before God to hear His instruction and receive His infilling of peace, strength, and wisdom before setting out to do what we intend to do.

2. Look Beyond The Circumstance

When we ponder on the pressures we face, we can easily be intimidated. Moving in fear is never a good idea. Instead of looking at how big our problems are, let us focus on how much bigger our God is. Don't let your circumstance speak to your faith. Allow your faith in a big God to speak to your circumstance.

3. Hold On To The Promise

There are over 3,000 promises in God's Word for us, and all of them are now within our reach because of what Christ has done for us on the cross. In turbulent times, God's promises stand firm. We can put a firm footing on them if only we hold on to God's Word.

4. Invite Jesus To Be Your Strength

Jesus once said, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." (2 Corinthians 12:9)

Today, that word still rings true for all of us. Jesus' strength is made most evident in the midst of our weakness, limitation and trouble. When we are pressured, know that Jesus carries that weight with you. In Him our burdens are made light.

5. Move In The Spirit

God promises us wisdom, discernment and power through His Holy Spirit. Isaiah 11:2 promises, "And the Spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and the fear of the LORD."

When you allow the Spirit to move in you, He gives you ability to manoeuvre through the pressures and demands of life.