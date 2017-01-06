5 Steps People Can Take to Become Spiritually Mature

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Every year, people need to improve not only their physical, mental and emotional health, but their spiritual lives as well. However, some people don't know how to improve their spiritual health and think that they are fine right where they are.

J. Lee Grady, director of the charitable organisation The Mordecai Project, would beg to differ. "Many Christians today are satisfied to take, take, take while they become spiritually obese. They receive but never give," he wrote in an article for Charisma News. "They view church as a spiritual buffet line where they can gorge on messages from popular preachers and compare the personal benefits of their flavor-of-the-month teachings."

Grady said Christianity is not about bringing spiritual truth for one's own benefit. If faith is self-focused, he said people will never grow.

So how can Christians improve their spiritual understanding? Grady has five tips. First, he urged Christians to rediscover the Bible. A lot of believers go for weeks or months without reading God's Word, but Grady said they should consume the Bible's words the same way they do with food.

"It's not complicated. Pick a book of the Bible and begin reading one or two chapters a day. Don't just casually read it on your phone. Invest in a study Bible and pour over the words carefully as you underline key phrases. And before you read, ask the Holy Spirit to illumine the verses you need to hear. He will speak to you," he said.

Next, Grady said people should restart their prayer lives by asking God to "move supernaturally" in their families, personal challenges, work environment, church, and even the nation. Just like what the star of "War Room" did, Grady suggested creating a private spiritual retreat and make prayer a lifestyle.

Third, reconnecting with God's people would be a good idea, especially for those who have given up on going to church. "No matter how many legitimate reasons you have for boycotting church, the truth is that God calls us to find our place in His house," said Grady. "You will never grow if you disconnect yourself from His corporate dwelling place."

Fourth, Christians should resist sinful habits by breaking free from evil patterns that prevent them from growing. Grady knows a lot of believers get stuck in a spiritual rut because of their addictions to alcohol or pornography, while others suffer from a string of failed relationships because of their pride and condescending behaviour. It's about time they confess their sins and change, said Grady. It's the only way they can find deliverance from sin.

And lastly, Grady suggested people recommit themselves to investing in others. "Jesus told His disciples He wanted them to reproduce His life in other disciples," he explained. "That means we can't truly grow into mature disciples unless we lead others to Christ and help those younger believers mature."