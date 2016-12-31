5 songs every Christian can add to their party playlist

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Who said Christian parties are boring? I beg to differ. There are tons of contemporary Christian songs today that will instantly make you get up on your feet and dance. Not only will you have awesome tunes on your party playlist, you get to worship the Lord in the process too.

So if you have any upcoming Christmas parties planned, I have five songs here that you can definitely add to your party playlist. Let these worship songs energize you and give you that party mood boost you need.

1. Dance by David Crowder Band

We all know that Daft Punk's beats will get any party started. So if you need some Daft Punk inspired beats? This is the song for you!

2. Shackles (Praise You) by Mary Mary

I can't imagine a Christian party without this song playing. This song will literally get you up on your feet and dance! There's no question about it, "Shackles" must be on your party playlist every single time.

3. Gold by Britt Nicole

Britt Nicole's "Gold" is a Christian pop song that will make anyone feel good when they hear it. The lyrics are beautiful. The beat is infectious and the song is so positive!

4. Funky Jesus Music by TobyMac

Are you looking for a good ol' funky song for your party? Christian hip hop artist TobyMac's "Funky Jesus Music" will get anyone on the dance floor in a heartbeat.

5. Something in Your Eyes by Shonlock

Shonlock's "Something in Your Eyes" is a contemporary pop and R&B music that's full of energy. I'm sure your party will benefit from that!

Undoubtedly, these songs can easily get the positive vibe going in any Christian party. However, despite how energizing these songs are, what truly matters here is that we still continue to praise Him and hear His word in everything we do and wherever we go.