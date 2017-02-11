5 Signs You Need To Let Go And Let God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

The theme of surrender is not something people take in the most natural way. We don't like surrender. It makes us feel like losers and makes us feel inadequate.

However, a biblical view of surrender cannot only be helpful but can be completely liberating as well.

Psalm 37:7 tells us, "Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices!"

Surrendering to God means following God's lead and allowing Him to work His way even if it doesn't seem to be the way we'd like things to go.

God's ways and thoughts are higher than ours, and when we do things according to His will, there is a great guarantee of success. Sometimes we need to learn to let go and allow God to work in and through our lives.

Advertisement

Here are five signs you need to let go and let God.

1. When You Are Close To Burning Out

People often burn out as a result of facing trials and challenges that are just beyond them. I believe in skills and talents, but every person has a threshold. The moment we reach that limit we realise that we need to rely on an unlimited God to become perfect in the midst of our weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9).

2. When Something Starts Messing Up Your Priorities

The first thing that usually goes when we're overwhelmed to the point of exhaustion is our sense of priority and values. When things go crazy at work and projects are piling up, we might miss out on devotionals or time with the family. When ministry gets hectic, it might start eating time out of our work day. When priorities are compromised, it's time to let go of and let God.

3. When You Are No Longer In Control

In this world we will face circumstances in which we will be unable to control certain outcomes and factors. Things like the opinion of others, competition, weather, market trends, and political strife—these things are beyond us, but they're never beyond God and His sovereignty.

4. When Your Gifts And Talents Can Only Take You So Far

Again, I am a firm believer in building talents and skills that make us valuable to companies, families and ministries. But there's no such thing as a well-rounded person. We all have weak points and blind spots that call for us to rely on others and on God. When your gifts and talents can only take you so far, we need to start relying more on God to help us where our skills cannot.

5. When You've Already Given Your Best

I believe God's command to us is simply this: Do with all our heart the things He calls us to do. Many times the result of that hard work is not up to us, but up to Him. When we know that we gave our 100 percent in doing a task or mission, then we can trust that God is pleased and He will let His will be done to us the rest of the way.