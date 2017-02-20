5 Flawed Rulers In The Bible Who God Used To Do Good

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President Donald Trump's administration has been plagued by problems. Reuters

Donald Trump's first month in office has been dogged by controversy and conflict. Contrary to the hopes of many, the US president has shown exactly the same characteristics in the White House as he did on the campaign trail, with wildly inaccurate assertions (including one about a terrorist incident in Sweden that didn't happen), a chaotic approach to policy and vitriolic attacks on the press and media who've called him out. Many at home and abroad are worried about what the next four years might hold.

But are there any hopeful lessons to draw from the Bible? Some Old Testament rulers had very chequered histories, but were nevertheless used by God for a good end.

1. Saul

Israel's first king was a mighty warrior who inspired Israel to regain its independence and its pride after years of oppression by the Philistines. But he lacked faith and was ultimately rejected by God from the kingship. He also appears to have suffered from a mental illness. But as well as his own achievements, he also prepared the way for David, Israel's greatest king. What he was unable to do in his own reign was accomplished by his successor.

3. Solomon

Held up as an example of wisdom, Solomon wasn't always wise. While Israel prospered enormously under his reign, he was an oppressive ruler whose policies laid the groundwork for the schism that split the country apart under his son Rehoboam (2 Chronicles 10). He was also sexually sinful, with 700 wives and 300 concubines. Worse, many of these were followers of other gods and Solomon was enticed to worship them. (1 Kings 11). He was a great ruler but in many ways a weak and flawed one too.

3. Ahab

Ahab is known for his conflict with the prophet Elijah and for his marriage to Jezebel, who has become the archetype of a wicked, treacherous woman because of her part in the death of Naboth (1 Kings 21). He was a bad man, but in many ways an effective ruler: he won a great victory over the Syrian ruler, Ben-Hadad (1 Kings 20), though he was judged for letting him off too lightly. He died bravely in battle (1 Kings 22).

4. Hezekiah

Hezekiah was one of Judah's best kings – devout, humble and prayerful. He also benefited from having the prophet Isaiah as a court counsellor. However, he also made a terrible error for which his people were to pay dearly. Driven by pride, he showed envoys from Babylon, the superpower of the time, all the wealth of the kingdom – the silver and gold, and even the armoury (Isaiah 39). Isaiah told him he had been very foolish and that his descendants would pay the price when the Babylonians invaded them and took them into exile – exactly what happened.

5. Nebuchadnezzar

The Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar was served by many of the Jews whose exile Isaiah had foretold, including Daniel. A vain and foolish man (Daniel 3) Nebuchadnezzar's erratic behaviour culminated in a kind of breakdown: 'He was driven away from people and ate grass like cattle. His body was drenched with the dew of heaven until his hair grew lke the feathers of an eagle and his nails like the claws of a bird ( Daniel 4:33). However, in the end he is restored and praises God: 'Now I, Nebuchadnezzar, praise and exalt and glorify the King of heaven, because everything he does is right and all his ways are just. And those who walk in pride he is able to humble' (4:37).

All rulers are flawed, and Donald Trump is no exception. But Christians should never lose hope that God can use them for good, now matter how unlikely it seems.

