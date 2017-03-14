Life

Why I'm Happy To Sing Bad Christian Music

5 dangers of skipping alone time with God

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

When life gets busy and we need to start discarding some things to do from our schedules, it's hard to deny that our alone time with God is one of the first things to go. Before we let go of more work commitments, more hobbies, more social media or more TV shows, we might let go of more Bible reading and prayer first.

We know the importance of spending time with God because that's what we have been taught. But do we truly know the cost of skipping our time with God? When we connect with God first hand, it opens us up to greater internal and even external breakthroughs. When we don't, we open ourselves up to certain dangers.

Here are the five dangers that we expose ourselves to by skipping time alone with God.

1. Internal clutter

God may not always do something with our external circumstances when we read His Word and pray, but His Word always does something to us internally. We receive the fruit of the Spirit when we connect with God in word and prayer. Philippians 4:7 says, "And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

2. Lack of direction

Psalm 119:105 tells us, "Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path." God's Word is not just a rule book. It is also a map that guides us through the twists, turns, and crossroads of life. When we read God's Word and spend time with Him in prayer, we gain direction and purpose.

3. Inability to fight temptation

Being apart from God only encourages the enemy to draw closer to us and tempt us some more. But fighting sin becomes so much easier when we are connected to God daily. James 4:7 says, "Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you."

4. Dwindling sensitivity to God

Have you ever wanted to hear from God directly, but couldn't? That's because you are missing time communicating with Him. Connection is not rocket science. It requires constant and unimpeded communication with someone. The same goes true for our relationship with God.

5. Loss of appetite for God's treasures

Matthew 6:20 urges us to "...lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal."

God's Word and presence is the ultimate source of God's heavenly treasures. When we read His Word and connect to Him we expose ourselves more to heavenly things and thus grow in our passion for it. When we don't, we will start desiring the things of this world more than the things of God.

