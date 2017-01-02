5 Consequences of Making Success an Idol

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An idol is defined as anything that can take our glory and dependence from God. When we think of idols, what usually comes into mind is a wooden or stone image that we bow down and sacrifice to.

But today, idols can take many other forms. We can actually be worshipping idols in our life without noticing it.

Success is something that we all rightfully desire. God promises us good success when we walk in His ways.

But sometimes the desire for success can also become a harmful idol. When we misinterpret God's definition of success, or yearn for worldly success more than our relationship with God or other people, we place ourselves in danger of drawing the consequences of idolatry.

Here are five consequences of making success an idol, which should compel us to check our hearts and make sure that we haven't turned success into our functional saviour.

1. Misplaced Identity

The primary and foundational source of identity is our relationship with God. It's hard to view ourselves in the light of our success when we don't see ourselves first as sons and daughters of God. When we place too much of our identity on success, when time comes when we fail (and we will) it will hurt us more than it should.

2. Wrong Priorities

Matthew 6:21 reminds us saying, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." What we value most affects our priorities. When we value success too much, our tendency is to turn work into the top priority over our relationship with God, family and others.

3. Chronic Exhaustion

Making success an idol will often lead us to work more than we should and skip rest when we shouldn't. As a result, we exhaust our energy and resources on things that shouldn't be taking up the bulk of our time. God reminds us of the importance of rest by commanding the Sabbath (Exodus 20:8). As much as we need success, we also need rest.

4. Sacrificed Health

Because we increase burn-out, stress and exhaustion when success becomes an idol, our physical health also gets affected. We are not immortal, and while God provides us with strength to pursue success, He also makes us limited for the very reason that He doesn't want us overdoing things. We are to be reminded that our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19) and we should take good care of it.

5. Strong Dissatisfaction

Success makes promises to be worth it when time comes we reach the top, but when we reach the pinnacle of success at the expense of relationships and God's will, it will only prove to be dissatisfying. No amount of financial, work or ministry success will compensate for putting God first and trusting in His grace instead of our capacity to gain success.