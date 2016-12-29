5 Christian Songs to Lift You Up When You're Feeling Down

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

You know those days when you're feeling down and out? Yes, we all have them and it's a feeling you just can't shake. But there's one thing that can help make you feel better—music! And when I say music, I mean listening to Christian songs.

As you may already know, lyrics to songs can really touch your heart. It's the same feeling when we're broken hearted and we listen to a break-up song. But in this case, instead of feeling more down, we hear God's word and it strengthen our hearts. It helps us realize that whatever we're going through, God is with us... all the time!

Here are five of the best Christian songs to listen to when you're feeling unhappy:

1. Steady My Heart by Kari Jobe

This song reminds you that even if everything is falling apart, God won't and you can always run to Him.

Even when it hurts

Even when it's hard

Even when it all just falls apart

I will run to You

'Cause I know that You are

Lover of my soul

Healer of my scars

You steady my heart

Advertisement

2. Lift Me Up by The Afters

This song will remind you that whenever you fall, God will lift you up.

You know my heart is heavy

And the hurt is deep

But when I feel like giving up

You're reminding me

That we all fall down sometimes

But when I hit the ground

You lift me up when I am weak

Your arms wrap around me

Your love catches me so I'm letting go

You lift me up when I can't see

Your heart is all that I need

Your love carries me so I'm letting go

3. Before the Morning by Josh Wilson

This song will remind you that even if things aren't going your way, you have to believe that God has bigger and better plans for you.

Maybe, there are things you can't see

And all those things are happening

To bring a better ending

Some day, some how, you'll see, you'll see

Would dare you, would you dare, to believe,

That you still have a reason to sing,

'cause the pain you've been feeling,

Can't compare to the joy that's coming

4. Your Grace Find Me by Matt Redman

This song will remind you that in everywhere, everyone and everything, there is always God's grace.

It's there on a wedding day

There in the weeping by the graveside

There in the very breath we breathe

Your great grace

The same for the rich and poor

The same for the saint and for the sinner

Enough for this whole wide world

Your greatgrace

Oh such grace

5. Get Back Up Again by TobyMac

This song will remind you that whenever life knocks you down, you always have to get back up and you can do that with God's love.

We lose our way,

We get back up again

It's never too late to get back up again,

One day you will shine again,

You may be knocked down,

But not out forever,

Lose our way,

We get back up again,

So get up, get up,

You gonna shine again,

Never too late to get back up again,

You may be knocked down,

But not out forever

(May be knocked down but not out forever)

How do you like the songs and which one is your favorite so far? I really like "Get Back Up Again" and "Lift Me Up." I really hope that these songs can lift up your mood whenever you're feeling down and lonely. Just always remember that whatever you're going through, God is always beside and if you need some more reminding, just keep on listening to these songs.