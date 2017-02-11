5 Bible Verses To Help Kickstart Your Day Everyday

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Every day is a blessing to each and every one of us. No matter what we feel, there's always something to look forward to with each time the sun rises. It's a new day, and it's just right we face it with hope in the Lord.

Many of us don't agree that every day is a good day. Some of us experience something bad that ruins our day. Some of us don't want to get out of bed, thinking that the problem starts when we wake up. The truth is that,

"This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 118:24).

Today (and each day that follows) is a blessing to you and me from the Lord. Let's all live it in thankfulness.

If you are looking for a reason to have hope and face the day with a smile, the Bible has many reasons for you. Here are some verses that will kickstart your day every day.

Lamentations 3:22-26 – "It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed; His compassions do not fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. "The Lord is my portion," says my soul, "therefore I will hope in Him." The Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the soul who seeks Him. It is good that a man should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord." (Pixabay) Psalm 59:16-17 – "But I will sing of Your power; I will sing aloud of Your lovingkindness in the morning, for You have been my refuge and escape in the day of my trouble. To You, O my strength, I will sing, for God is my refuge, and the God of my lovingkindness." (Pixabay) Psalm 63:1-5 – "O God, You are my God; early will I seek You; my soul thirsts for You, my flesh faints for You, in a dry and thirsty land with no water. I have seen You in the sanctuary, to see Your power and Your glory. Because Your lovingkindness is better than life, my lips will praise You. Thus will I bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name. My soul will be satisfied as with marrow and fatness, and my mouth will praise You with joyful lips." (Pexels) Psalm 92:1-4 – "It is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises unto Your name, O Most High: To declare forth Your lovingkindness in the morning and Your faithfulness in the night, on a ten-stringed lute and on the harp, and on the lyre with a solemn sound. For you, O Lord, have made me glad through Your work; I will sing joyfully at the works of Your hands." (Pixabay) Psalm 30:4-5 – "Sing to the Lord, O you saints of His, and give thanks at the remembrance of His holiness. For His anger endures but a moment, in His favor is life; weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning." (Pixabay)