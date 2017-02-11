5 Bible Verses To Help Kickstart Your Day Everyday

Every day is a blessing to each and every one of us. No matter what we feel, there's always something to look forward to with each time the sun rises. It's a new day, and it's just right we face it with hope in the Lord.
Many of us don't agree that every day is a good day. Some of us experience something bad that ruins our day. Some of us don't want to get out of bed, thinking that the problem starts when we wake up. The truth is that,
"This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 118:24).
Today (and each day that follows) is a blessing to you and me from the Lord. Let's all live it in thankfulness.
If you are looking for a reason to have hope and face the day with a smile, the Bible has many reasons for you. Here are some verses that will kickstart your day every day.