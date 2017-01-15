5 Bible Verses to Encourage You When You're Discouraged

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Discouragement normally comes to us in different ways. The death of a loved one. The loss of something very important. Being rejected by a person you looked up to. These and many other things can bring discouragement to us, making us lose our joy.

What we fail to realise at times is that God is not the source of discouragement for things pertaining to Him. At times, when we feel down as we serve Him, we blame Him for the sadness we feel or the failure we face. It's not His desire to make our hearts feel broken and our hopes gone.

In John 10:10a, the Lord Jesus said the enemy "does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy." It's our enemy's goal to destroy our lives and make us lose our confidence in God. The truth, however, is that joy and complete happiness can only come from Christ, who "came that [we] may have life, and that [we] may have it more abundantly" (John 10:10b MEV).

Are you discouraged? Take heart in the fact that God loves you and wants you to have hope in Him. Find refuge in His Word. Here are some verses that will encourage you in your times of discouragement, whatever the reason you feel that way.