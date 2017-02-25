5 Bible Verses To Encourage You When You Feel Like Your Faith Is Backsliding

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Backsliding from the faith is a terrible thing. The Bible tells us how sad and awful it would be for us to meet the Lord Jesus, put our faith in Him, and then return to the life that He picked us and saved us from:

"For if after they have escaped the defilements of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and they are again entangled in them and are overcome, the latter end is worse for them than the beginning. For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness than to have known it and then turn back from the holy commandment that was delivered to them." (2 Peter 2:20-21 MEV)

A Serious Matter

Dear reader, I want you to know that God loves you. I want you to know that when we backslide, our life turns for the worse, far worse than the life we had before we trusted in Christ for our salvation. I don't want to know God and turn my back on Him – and neither should you.

God sees you as a very important person to Him, and that's why He sent Christ to receive the punishment for your sin on your behalf, to save you, and to bring you back to Himself. God loved you so much that while you were still in your former sins, Christ died for you.

Now that you're in Him, don't think of going back to where you came from. It greatly saddens God, and it will be terrible for you. Please don't.

I want to encourage you to keep the faith and hold on to your salvation in Christ, dear brother or sister. God loves you, and His Word tells you that. Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you to keep holding on to God — because He won't let go of you.