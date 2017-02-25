Life

5 Bible Verses To Encourage You When You Feel Like Your Faith Is Backsliding

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Backsliding from the faith is a terrible thing. The Bible tells us how sad and awful it would be for us to meet the Lord Jesus, put our faith in Him, and then return to the life that He picked us and saved us from:

"For if after they have escaped the defilements of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and they are again entangled in them and are overcome, the latter end is worse for them than the beginning. For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness than to have known it and then turn back from the holy commandment that was delivered to them." (2 Peter 2:20-21 MEV)

A Serious Matter

Dear reader, I want you to know that God loves you. I want you to know that when we backslide, our life turns for the worse, far worse than the life we had before we trusted in Christ for our salvation. I don't want to know God and turn my back on Him – and neither should you.

God sees you as a very important person to Him, and that's why He sent Christ to receive the punishment for your sin on your behalf, to save you, and to bring you back to Himself. God loved you so much that while you were still in your former sins, Christ died for you.

Now that you're in Him, don't think of going back to where you came from. It greatly saddens God, and it will be terrible for you. Please don't.

I want to encourage you to keep the faith and hold on to your salvation in Christ, dear brother or sister. God loves you, and His Word tells you that. Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you to keep holding on to God — because He won't let go of you.

Romans 8:38-39 – "For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities nor powers, neither things present nor things to come, neither height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Pixabay)
Romans 8:35-37 – "Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written: "For Your sake we are killed all day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter." No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us." (Pixabay)
John 10:11-15 – "I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep. But he who is a hired hand, and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming, and leaves the sheep, and runs away. So the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them. The hired hand runs away because he is a hired hand and does not care about the sheep. I am the good shepherd. I know My sheep and am known by My own. Even as the Father knows Me, so I know the Father. And I lay down My life for the sheep." (Pixabay)
John 10:27-29 – "My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. I give them eternal life. They shall never perish, nor shall anyone snatch them from My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all. No one is able to snatch them from My Father's hand."(Reuters)
Revelation 22:12-13 – ""Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with Me to give to each one according to his work. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End, the First and the Last."" (Pixabay)

