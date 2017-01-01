x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Being a parent is tough, but being a good Christian parent is tougher. Not only do you have to work on being a good Christian every day, you also have to constantly think about how you can be good parent to your child.

Parenting is a 24/7 job and you can't take a break. It's a lifelong duty and obligation to your children. Sometimes, you will fall short but hey, life's like that and there's no giving up. Keep in mind that you, being a parent is part of God's plans, and He knows you have what you need inside of you to make a great mother or father. What you must remember is that if you need His guidance, you can always pray to Him, and refer to the Bible for some help and direction.

Here are 5 bible verses on how to be a good parent:

1. Parenting should be done everywhere.

Deuteronomy 6:7-9: "You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates."

Teaching kids about right and wrong cannot be done by simply telling them what to do. Kids follow my example and you must be that example. You have to own this responsibility of being a role model to your child wherever you go and whatever time of day it is. This teaches a child that being good must be constant and not just when needed.

2. Mom and Dad should respect one another.

Ephesians 5:21"Submit to one anotherout of reverence for Christ."

As I've mentioned earlier, kids follow by example so if he-she lives in a chaotic household, that is the habit he-she will follow. That is why it is very important for a husband and wife to establish their roles at home, respect one another and submit to one another. This way, your child also learns about order and at the same time, understands what respect is. Your child will then respect you and your teachings too.

3. There must be discipline.

Proverbs 13:24: "He who spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is careful to discipline him."

To be a good parent, you must always discipline your child. There's simply no excuse for this. If you see your child doing something wrong, call him out on it. The moment you do not discipline him, your child will think that what he's doing is okay and he can get away with it easily. The Bible always talked about how parents must discipline and instruct their children so the kids can grow with respect and obedience to authority.

4. Do not be selfish.

Hebrews 12:11: "For the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yieldsthe peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it."

It is true. Parents hurt when they have to discipline their child. It's not a pleasant feeling and there is no satisfaction in disciplining a child. However, it must be done. The Bible recognizes that discipline seems painful but the fruit is righteousness. Not disciplining a child is selfish because you're only protecting your own feelings. Do it for them.

5. Bring the kids to church.

Proverbs 22:6: "Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it"

As a Christian parent, you have the obligation to teach your child about God and bring him-her to church. It is vital to your child's understand and faith that you start them young. Not only will they be immersed in a spiritual environment early on, but they will also see their mom and dad study the Word and worship the Lord. This is will an inspiration for them.

It will be a great challenge for any parent to rear their kids in the right direction at first. But once you've laid the foundation and make your kid understand the concepts of respect and obedience, it will be easier. As parents, don't ever forget that you should also watch every word you say and every action you do. You are your kid's hero and you must do what you can to uphold that.