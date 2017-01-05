Life

Who Divided The Bible Into Chapters And Verses?
Should The Crucifixion Come With A 'Trigger Warning' For Students?
Why Churches Should Stop Being Obsessed With Growth
Nigeria's Veteran Leaders Sing Hymn Of Peace – But For Some It Strikes A Sour Note
Is The Two State Solution Dead? What Trump May Do About Israel And The Palestinians
Charity Helps Thousands Of Iraqi Christians Going Hungry, Displaced Or Bereaved
Must Christianity Change Or Die? Yes – If That Change Is In A Conservative Direction
Weep With Mothers Who Lose Their Children, Pope Tells General Audience
Church Pastor Arrested For Nine Armed Robberies
Congressional Panel Blasts Planned Parenthood Over Abuses In Foetal Tissue Trade

5 Bad Sleeping Habits People Need to Change

Czarina Ong

Pexels

Sleep is important. Without proper sleep, people find themselves prone to anger, unable to solve complex problems, and risk being overweight.

MaryAnn DePietro, medical writer and licenced respiratory therapist with over a decade of clinical experience, said sleep is a critical factor in maintaining good health. She shared with The Huffington Post five bad sleeping habits people need to change.

First, exercising too close to bedtime is a big no-no. While exercise is great for overall health, DePietro said doing so so close to bedtime keeps people stimulated and keeps them from falling asleep. If people insist on working out at night, they should do so three to four hours before sleeping.

Next, late-night eating has a negative effect on sleep. "For example, lying down shortly after eating a heavy meal or eating acidic, greasy or fried foods can cause heartburn," said DePietro. "Also, if you're eating or drinking foods that contain caffeine, it can also interfere with falling asleep. If you're hungry at bedtime, go ahead and have a snack, but keep it light."

Another thing she said "no" to is working right up until bedtime. She said that working until late at night does not give people the chance to unwind. If they're still thinking about work, bills, or other business, it's hard for their minds to settle down.

Advertisement

Fourth, DePietro frowned on the habit of staying up late and sleeping in on the weekend. "If you have a typical Monday through Friday workweek, your sleep schedule may be different on the weekends," she said. "It's common to stay up late or sleep in when you can. Although that extra sleep on Saturday morning might feel good, it may disrupt your body's natural rhythm."

When it comes to good sleep, DePietro said consistency is the key. It might be tempting to change one's sleeping habits when there's no work, but people should stick close to their regular sleeping schedules.

Lastly, having a couple of drinks before bed might sound like a relaxing idea, since alcohol is a sedative. But that does not mean alcohol will make sleep better. "That glass or two of wine may help you fall asleep, but as it's metabolised, it can disrupt your slumber later. Consider skipping the nightcap or have it a little earlier in the evening," she suggested.

More News in Life
  • bible-reading

    Who Divided The Bible Into Chapters And Verses?

    Apart from making it easier for students, chapters help us find our way through the text by identifying the different sections of a narrative and telling us where stories and themes begin and end.

  • depression

    5 Tips for Successfully Managing Your Anxiety

    People who suffer from anxiety disorders often find themselves worrying about the future and dreading worst case scenarios, therefore keeping them from realising their full potential at work and relationships.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY