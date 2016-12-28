4 Ways We Might Get Depression Wrong

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Depression is one of today's most touchy topics, which can be a challenge for Christians to talk about. Whether or not we talk about it enough in church, there seems to be a lot of misinterpretation and misunderstanding behind it, and that's causing some problems for the body as a whole.

Perspectives can differ as much as the different ways that depression can manifest. While not all minds will agree, there are some things that we need to understand about depression to get a clear biblical worldview concerning the battle that is mental health and how we can win it.

Here are four things that Christians need to understand about depression and the battle many people have with it that will hopefully clear out various misconceptions that surround it.

1. Christians Won't Always Be Happy

Sometimes we think that because we are now in Christ and have now been transformed into new creations, we'll never experience sadness again. Well, while we may be in Christ, we are still part of this hurting world that gives us so many other reasons to not be happy.

It's not wrong to experience sadness. Even Christ is grieved when we sin. While God does want us to experience true joy, that doesn't mean that we will not struggle with sadness.

2. Depression Isn't Just a Feeling

When it comes to mental health, depression is not always just a state of the mood. Many times depression is a condition that is embedded so deep into the human psyche that it may take more time than we'd like to conquer it.

No, depressed people can't "just be happy." The struggle is real and it's bigger than we'd like to think. Not that it's bigger than the cross and the power of Christ to heal, but just like any battle, fighting depression takes perseverance, faithfulness and a whole lot of patience.

3. Godly People Have Suffered From Depression

I've heard some people say, "All the righteous people never got depressed." There is nothing true about that statement. David mourned many times; Elijah got depressed, and Paul "despaired of life itself."

Even people who have followed Christ faithfully were imperfect people as we all are and struggled the same way we do. Just as godly people have suffered with affliction, persecution and spiritual warfare, many have also fought against depression.

4. Depression Goes to Show How Much We Need Christ

I am constantly reminded by God's promise in 2 Corinthians 12:9: "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness."

In our weakness and depression, Jesus proves Himself to be peace and joy incarnate by promising to sustain us as we fight this battle.

If you're depressed today, know that that doesn't make you less of a Christian. We are all broken and incomplete, and that's why we need Jesus to make us whole.