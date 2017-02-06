4 Ways We Get 'Being In The World, But Not Of It' Wrong

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I grew up in youth ministry, and sermons and small group discussions on "being in the world but not of it" were a big thing for me. It seemed all too complicated a formula for me in the beginning, but soon enough I got a good grasp of it—but not before making some big blunders along the way.

I believe to be in the world is something that all Christians need to understand with precise clarity because we're all firmly called to still be in the world even though we're no longer of it. The greatest command Jesus ever gave us is evangelical in nature: "Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation." (Mark 16:15)

But what does it truly mean to be in the world but not of it? To understand what it means, we must understand what it doesn't mean. Here are four misconceptions some might have of the call to be in the world but not of it.

1. Doing What Everyone Does

The fine lines of remaining evangelical while also remaining consecrated many times lie on the things we are and are not to do. To remain evangelical might call us to be in certain places where the unchurched are. But it rarely calls us to do the things they do.

Doing things that aren't necessarily evil but aren't necessarily good won't help people get "a better feel of you because you're in."

2. Just Being 'There'

Another misconception of being called into the world is to simply be there. I understand the saying "all you have to do is love them." But love is not just a state of being. It's an action word. Simply just being in the clubs, the slums, or the streets won't do us any good if we just stand by and watch. We are called to be people of action, and our faith should compel us to act.

3. Telling People What To Do

In another extreme, there are those of us who bark scriptures at people. While we are not told to remain silent, preaching the gospel doesn't always work that way anymore.

It worked before and it still works in some instances today, but not all the time. Many times the early apostles and disciples would reach out to others by first building a genuine relationship with them before introducing Christ and His doctrine into their lives.

4. No Longer Connecting To A Church Community

I understand why we have to leave the comforts of our church community and bring the church to the unchurched. But every so often we also have to make it a point to come back and be replenished so we can continue with the work. We can't feed the starving when we're famished as well. As we go out into the world, we should remember to come back to fellowship and come into the presence of God once more to be recharged by the Holy Spirit so that we can do even greater things.