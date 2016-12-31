4 Ways to Experience Freedom From Fear of Risks

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

With the New Year coming up, one of the first things that my wife and I have done is create goals for the upcoming year. While I remain to be the "realistic pessimist" who would rather set goals I can achieve and surpass come middle of the year, my wife has always been the one to push the goal to the limit.

I don't consider myself to be a natural risk-taker, but having come from an entrepreneurial background and now working in ministry, the instability of events that have passed these last four years has lead me to no other choice but to take some risks.

I believe it's true for all of us. Whether you're a natural risk-taker or not, risk is a part of life and we must take risks every now and then. I know how scary it is to experience risk. But no matter what the risk is, as long as we're in the centre of God's will, things will work out for our good.

Here are four ways to experience freedom from the fear of risks.

1. Move At Jesus' Command

Advertisement

When it comes to risk, I am so easily reminded of one of the riskiest moves in the Bible: the day Jesus decided to lead the disciples through a storm. Mark 4:35 records, "On that day, when evening had come, he said to them, 'Let us go across to the other side.'"

The risk was real, but so was Jesus' command, and when He says it, we go because we know He's in charge and He's got great plans in mind.

2. Know Who Is on Your Boat

Responding to a command can be easy for us, but sticking to the command when the storm starts raging is another story. Maybe you're in the middle of a business venture, moving to a different country, starting a ministry or getting married—and the waves are getting bigger and bigger.

Through the risk of every storm, we can be reminded of who goes with us on the boat. God doesn't just send us out. He promises to go with us and to never leave us nor forsake us.

3. Remember Jesus Cares

The most classic of twists to this story is the way the disciples respond: "Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?" (verse 38)

It can be easy to forget at times that God does care. Jesus cared so much for the disciples that He went with them even if He knew the storm was coming. As we set out to take some risks for God, remember that He cares and that He has plans for your welfare and good (Jeremiah 29:11)

4. Let Jesus Speak Peace Into You

Peace is not being free of risk and storms. If your life is free of problems, then you're most likely dead.

In the middle of the storm, Jesus cries out, "Peace! Be still!" and commands stillness to come to our greatest fears.

Sometimes Jesus changes our circumstances. Other times He may change our attitude. But whatever He does, He does one thing for sure: He brings peace. He is the prince of peace, and only through Him do we find everlasting peace even in the midst of risks.