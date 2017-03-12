4 Ways God's Love Will Help You Overcome Fear

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

"There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear..." — 1 John 4:18

Fear is not a very easy thing to cast aside. About nine years ago, one of my lungs collapsed spontaneously, and I found out I had Pneumothorax—a condition wherein my lung linings were filled with cystic blebs that would spontaneously erupt and puncture my lungs. The first few months were terribly hard as I faced the fear of a possible lung collapse at any given time.

Living in fear is not only debilitating; it can also be extremely limiting if not put into the right perspective. The Bible tells us the best perspective is to always look at things through the lens of God's love since God's perfect love casts out fear.

Only Jesus loves us so perfectly. His love is so perfect that it dispels all fears and allows us to trust in Him completely. Here are four of the many ways that His love does just that.

1. God's Love Allows Us To Trust In His Promises

Advertisement

The love of Jesus led Him to the cross to pay the ultimate price for our sins so that we may share in the privilege of not just God's presence but God's promises as well. We can now receive the gift of life, life to the full (John 10:10) made possible through Jesus, and the gift of eternal life (John 3:16).

2. God's Love Gives Us Hope In His Protection

Proverbs 18:10 tells us, "The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe."

In God's love we are most safe. God makes all things work for our good. He protects us not only from physical harm, but more importantly from the spiritual sting of sin on our eternal souls.

3. God's Love Assures Us That He Will Provide

Philippians 4:19 says, "And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus."

God meets our needs not based on our merit or our existing capital. He bases it on His riches and His glory which is motivated by His perfect love. His love for us causes Him to care for us graciously.

4. God's Love Directs Us Into Our Purpose

Next to God's provision of salvation for our spirits, the next most important thing He provides us with through His love is a purpose to live out in this life. Because God loves us we are given the privilege to share in His purposes and plans. We just might very well mess things up, but God—because of His adoration for us—lets us join in His work anyway.