4 Ways Christians Going Through Tough Times Can Still Be A Blessing To Others

Many times we can get the feeling that we're not blessed. Whether you're going through some hard financial times, degrading health-wise, lacking encouragement, or losing sight of your purpose, a tough time can become a convenient excuse to stop being a blessing to others.

But God's intent for each and every one of us Christians is to be a blessing regardless of our current circumstance, our net worth or our physical or spiritual disabilities. The main reason we can be a blessing to others is not who we are or what we have, but about who God is and what He can and will do through us when we are open to be a blessing to others.

One thing I realised also is that when we allow ourselves to be a blessing to others, it's virtually impossible for us not to be blessed as well.

Here are four ways that you can be a blessing to others even if you're going through tough times.

1. Give In The Midst Of Your Lack

One example Paul uses in the Bible to encourage generosity is the Macedonian church, a group of people who were generous even when they had very little to give. 2 Corinthians 8:2 says, "For in a severe test of affliction, their abundance of joy and their extreme poverty have overflowed in a wealth of generosity on their part."

In your lack or deep financial need, God can and will still use you to be a blessing unto others. And the most wonderful thing, too is that He will repay in greater measure.

2. Encourage Others

How many times have you gone through a day feeling under the weather only to meet another person who needs encouragement? How do you react? Do you turn down the opportunity to refresh others or do you grab it?

Proverbs 11:25 promises that, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered." When given a chance to encourage, encourage even when you need motivation yourself.

3. Speak Life

Too often complaining seems to be the default option when hard times come, but we can change our outlook and start responding in faith instead of complaint during hard times. "Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit." (Proverbs 18:21).

Speaking life and faith through hard times will prove to be a blessing not just to you but also to others who are listening.

4. Walk In Obedience To God

Obedience, the Bible shows us, will always result to greater blessing not just for an individual but for the people around that person. Abraham and his family were blessed because of his obedience. The nation of Israel was blessed because of David's obedience. The whole world was blessed with the Gospel because of the obedience of the first disciples.

If you're going through hard times, the one thing you can continue to do is to obey God and His Word. When you do so, God will bless not just you but also those around you.