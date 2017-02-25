Life

4 Ways A Generous Heart Makes Us Wealthier In Every Way

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

If there's one financial principle that the Bible often talks about, it's the principle of leading a generous life. God's Word teaches about the great gains that we receive when we generously give what we have to God and others.

And while the concept of gaining more as we give seems illogical, that's exactly what the Bible teaches. Acts 20:35 says, "It is more blessed to give than to receive..."

But how does one truly gain by losing?

If we focus simply on the temporal, short-term and natural, it's hard to see how generosity can benefit us. But looking at the long term, eternal and supernatural perspective, it's hard to deny that generous giving is always greatly rewarded by God Himself.

Here are four ways that a generous heart results to greater wealth.

1. We Sow Seeds When We Give

When a skilled farmer sows seeds, he gets a harvest that is always more than what was originally planted. Likewise, in the spiritual, when we sow seeds by being generous to others, we abide by God's universal principle of sowing and reaping.

2 Corinthians 9:6 says, "The point is this: whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully."

Question is how much do you want to reap? The size of your natural, spiritual, emotional and even financial reaping will be dependent on the size of your sowing.

2. Generosity Is An Antidote To Discontentment And Greed

Discontentment and greed are dangerous things to store up in your heart. The best way to cleanse your heart of these vile things is to act in generosity.

Giving takes us off a dangerous treadmill of greed and puts us on a highway of trust and reliance towards God and His promises. Hebrews 13:5 says, "Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, 'I will never leave you nor forsake you.'"

3. Greater Satisfaction Is Found In Giving

The world compels us to get and get to become more satisfied, but we all know that this never leads to true satisfaction. The only way to satisfaction is to give out of a generous heart. Proverbs 11:25 says, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."

4. We Give God Pleasure

2 Corinthians 9:7 tells us, "Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."

When we give, God is most pleased—not by the size of the amount we give but by the faith that accompanies our giving.

And along with God's pleasure and honour comes a great sense of satisfaction on our part. That's because we were created for the very purpose of pleasing God. So when we live lives that please Him, that's when we experience the joy of knowing we fulfill the purpose we are set out for.

