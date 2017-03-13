4 'Sweet Sounds' Of God's Amazing Grace

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Grace is a concept that many Christians find enchanting. We chase after it, sing about it, tweet about it, and write blogs about it. But sometimes in our adoration for the concept of grace, we forget that grace is not just a doctrine, teaching or concept. Grace is a Person.

The greatest display of grace is found in no one else but God. Grace simply means unmerited and unearned favour. All we ever receive from God is grace—our lives, our jobs, our finances, our relationships, our churches and all our possessions come simply through God's grace.

Knowing grace is the only thing that can truly liberate a person. As the classic song goes, God's amazing grace is a "sweet sound."

But what is it about God's grace that makes it sweet? Here are four of the sweet sounds of God's unending grace that will bring liberty to all.

1. 'That Saved A Wretch Like Me'

Advertisement

The bad news is that "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." (Romans 3:23)

But in our deepest sin, Jesus found a means to demonstrate the depths of His love for us. Romans 5:8 tells us, "But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

Jesus paid the ultimate price—death—so that we may be saved once and for all through His grace and not our own works.

2. 'I Once Was Lost, But Now I'm Found'

Matthew 9:36 says, "When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd."

That's how Jesus found all of us at one point—lost, harassed and helpless. But in His rich grace He took us in and called us His own. Now we are with purpose, affirmation, and satisfaction in Jesus.

3. 'I Was Blind But Now I See'

Imagine having to go through life on your own being blind. It's extremely difficult. Being spiritually blind is more than difficult—it's impossible. But God gives us grace to see once more so that we can walk towards God's glorious plan for us and towards the greatest prize which is Jesus Christ Himself.

4. 'And Grace My Fears Relieved'

1 John 4:18 tells us, "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear..."

Fear can be extremely debilitating to a person, but God rids us of that fear by bringing about His perfect, unearned yet freely-given love to us. In the midst of life's greatest fears, we are given glorious assurance simply because of God's amazing grace.